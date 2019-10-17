Log in
TrueCar to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7

10/17/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, following the close of market.

Mike Darrow, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

TrueCar Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Date:Thursday November 7, 2019
  
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
  
Dial-In:1-877-407-0789 (domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (international)
  
Webcast:Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com
  

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Thursday November 7, 2019, 7:30 p.m. ET until Thursday November 21, 2019, 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13695869

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

TrueCar PR Contact
Shadee Malekafzali 
Shadee@truecar.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
