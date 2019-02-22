Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TrueCar Inc    TRUE

TRUECAR INC

(TRUE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TrueCar : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:22pm EST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced today that management will attend the following conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held on Monday February 25 - Thursday, February 28, at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.TrueCar is scheduled to present on Monday, February 25 at 4:05p.m. PT/7:05p.m. ET.
  • JMP Securities Technology Conferenceto be held Monday, February 25 - Tuesday, February 26 at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA.TrueCar is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 26 at 12:00p.m. PT/3:00p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live on the Internet, accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com. In addition to the live webcast, replays will be available on TrueCar's website for 90 days following each event.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site, a nationwide network of more than 16,000 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Over one half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and get updates on our blog.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-300800631.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

Alison Sternberg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration, 424-258-8771, asternberg@truecar.com

Disclaimer

TrueCar Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 23:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUECAR INC
06:22pTRUECAR : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
PU
09:11aTRUECAR : ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Dip in February Spurred by Weather an..
PU
02/15TRUECAR INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
02/14TRUECAR, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operation..
AQ
02/14TRUECAR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14TRUECAR : Acquires Stake in Accu-Trade
PU
02/14TrueCar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/14JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Announces Investigations of TrueCar, Inc. and SITO Mobile,..
PR
02/08TRUECAR INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/08TRUECAR : RM LAW Announces Investigation of TrueCar, Inc.
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 374 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 -23,7 M
Finance 2019 200 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 788 M
Chart TRUECAR INC
Duration : Period :
TrueCar Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUECAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9,23 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Anthony Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher W. Claus Chairman
John Pierantoni Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tommy McClung Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ion Yadigaroglu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUECAR INC-15.01%788
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.96%415 804
NETFLIX33.37%155 853
NASPERS LIMITED12.07%97 015
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA30.85%26 874
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP18.56%18 123
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.