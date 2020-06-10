Truist Financial : BB&T now Truist Named No. 1 Mobile Banking App Among National U.S. Banks by J.D. Power

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that BB&T now Truist has earned the number one ranking in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study SM among national U.S. banks. After evaluating the ten largest U.S. national banks mobile banking apps, U by BB&T now Truist's mobile banking app rose to the top spot in customer satisfaction – with top performance in the information/content and speed factors - for the first time leading this category against larger, national competitors.

"At Truist, we're focused on offering our clients the right combination of technology and personal touch to help them take control of their finances, build financial confidence and make their financial lives easier," said Truist Chief Digital and Client Experience Officer Dontá Wilson. "We're honored by this recognition and excited about what's ahead as we continue to co-create with our clients an even better digital and mobile experience as Truist."

The U by BB&T mobile app is designed, and constantly improved, using client insights and feedback, and it delivers a streamlined experience for retail, wealth and small business clients. Some distinctive features include:

A comprehensive view of financial accounts and ability to manage them all in one place

Customization capabilities for a personalized experience

Ability to create a budget, set goals, analyze investments with one simple login

Quick view of account balance without having to logon to the app

App shortcuts that link directly to common digital banking tasks like Zelle, bill pay and mobile check deposit

A callback request feature for when clients need live support

"We listen frequently and intently to our clients through our multi-faceted user research program, enabling us to focus our efforts on the features that matter most to our clients," Wilson added.

"What defines excellence in a mobile banking app are ease of navigation, access to a range of services and information that is clearly and quickly delivered," said Jennifer White, senior consultant for Banking and Payment Intelligence at J.D. Power. "Innovative apps like U by BB&T now Truist offer customers these important benefits through a platform they have confidence in."

The 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study SM measures overall satisfaction with mobile banking applications based on four factors: navigation, visual appeal, speed and information/content. The study, fielded from March 5 to April 1, 2020 and is based on responses from 5,164 retail bank customers nationwide.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

