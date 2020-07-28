Log in
Truist Financial : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

07/28/2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on September 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share 

Dividend per Depositary

Share 

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP 89832Q851)

$325.00

$0.325

August 14

September 1

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP 89832Q844)

$325.00

$0.325

August 14

September 1

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (CUSIP 89832Q836)

$351.5625

$0.3515625

August 14

September 1

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,022.22222(1)

$0.25556(1)

August 14

September 15

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,022.22222(1)

$10.22222(1)

August 14(2)

September 15

Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series N (CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$600.00

$24.00

August 14

September 1(3)

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series O (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$342.70833(4)

$0.34271(4)

August 14

September 1

Notes:

(1)  Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and J shown in the table are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.  The unrounded dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series I are $1,022.22222222222222 and $0.25555555555556, respectively.  The unrounded dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,022.22222222222222 and $10.22222222222222, respectively.

(2)  In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be August 31, 2020.

(3)  Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N are declared and paid semiannually.

(4)  The dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series O shown in the table reflect the long initial dividend period that commenced on, and included, the original issue date and will end on, and exclude, the September 1, 2020, dividend payment date.  The dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series O shown in the table are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.  During a normalized dividend period that extends from, and includes, a dividend payment date to, but excludes, the next dividend payment date, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series O would be $328.125 per share and $0.328125 per depositary share, respectively.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301101466.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
