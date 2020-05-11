Log in
Truist Financial : to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

05/11/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference held virtually on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-present-at-the-barclays-americas-select-franchise-conference-301056923.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
