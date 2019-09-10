Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Truly International Holdings Ltd.    0732   KYG910191363

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(0732)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Truly International : DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS FIRST TRANCHE COUPON RATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 利 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00732)

DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS FIRST TRANCHE COUPON RATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Truly International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 22 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed issue of domestic corporate bonds to qualified investors in the People's Republic of China with an aggregate principal amount of not exceeding RMB500,000,000 on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

The Board announces that the Domestic Bonds will be issued in tranches. The Issuer, Truly Opto-Electronics Ltd ("Truly Opto") (信利光電股份有限公司, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), will issue the first tranche of the Domestic Bonds to qualified investors with the issue size of no more than RMB300,000,000 (the "First Tranche Bonds"). The First Tranche Bonds is a 3-year term.

The coupon rate inquiry range of the First Tranche Bonds is between 5.2% and 6.2%. On 10 September 2019, Truly Opto and the lead underwriter have inquired the institutional investors for the coupon rate. The total subscription amount is obtained more than RMB1.5 billion, equal to more than 5 times over subscription. The final coupon rate of the First Tranch Bonds is determined at 5.2% by Truly Opto and the lead underwriter, based on coupon rate inquiry result from the institutional investors.

Truly Opto intends to use the proceeds from the First Tranche Bonds for supplement the working capital.

The documents relating to the issuance of the First Tranche Bonds have been published on the websites of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn) and Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd. (http://www.cninfo.com.cn).

The Company will announce further details of the issue of the Domestic Bonds as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Truly International Holdings Limited

Lam Wai Wah

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Wai Wah, Mr. Wong Pong Chun, James, Mr. Ma Wai Tong, Mr. Song Bei Bei, Mr. Dai Cheng Yun and Mr. Cheung Wing Cheung as executive directors and Mr. Chung Kam Kwong, Mr. Ip Cho Ting, Spencer and Mr. Heung Kai Sing as independent non-executive directors.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Truly International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
09/04TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement - monthly unaudited turnover for august 2019
PU
08/30TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to a maj..
PU
08/29TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Positive Profit Alert
PU
06/05TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Int'l May net consolidated turnover up 16.9%
AQ
05/20TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Int'l expects 7 times increase in 1Q net
AQ
03/05TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Int'l Feb turnover up 15.7% to HK$1.17bn
AQ
01/07TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Int'l Dec turnover up 12% to HK$1.8bn
AQ
2018TRULY INTERNATIONAL : Int'l November turnover up 1.3% to HK$1.69bn
AQ
2018TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2017TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 21 691 M
EBIT 2019 1 162 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Debt 2019 5 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,92x
P/E ratio 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 3 256 M
Chart TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Truly International Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,53  HKD
Last Close Price 0,99  HKD
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wah Lam Chairman & Managing Director
Pong Chun Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wai Tong Ma CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kam Kwong Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Sing Heung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.3.13%420
CORNING INCORPORATED-6.22%22 403
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 241
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 518
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%4 281
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCE CO.,LTD.--.--%2 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group