Truly International : DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS FIRST TRANCHE COUPON RATE

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 利 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00732)

DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS FIRST TRANCHE COUPON RATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Truly International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 22 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed issue of domestic corporate bonds to qualified investors in the People's Republic of China with an aggregate principal amount of not exceeding RMB500,000,000 on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

The Board announces that the Domestic Bonds will be issued in tranches. The Issuer, Truly Opto-Electronics Ltd ("Truly Opto") (信利光電股份有限公司, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), will issue the first tranche of the Domestic Bonds to qualified investors with the issue size of no more than RMB300,000,000 (the "First Tranche Bonds"). The First Tranche Bonds is a 3-year term.

The coupon rate inquiry range of the First Tranche Bonds is between 5.2% and 6.2%. On 10 September 2019, Truly Opto and the lead underwriter have inquired the institutional investors for the coupon rate. The total subscription amount is obtained more than RMB1.5 billion, equal to more than 5 times over subscription. The final coupon rate of the First Tranch Bonds is determined at 5.2% by Truly Opto and the lead underwriter, based on coupon rate inquiry result from the institutional investors.

Truly Opto intends to use the proceeds from the First Tranche Bonds for supplement the working capital.

The documents relating to the issuance of the First Tranche Bonds have been published on the websites of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn) and Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd. (http://www.cninfo.com.cn).

The Company will announce further details of the issue of the Domestic Bonds as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Truly International Holdings Limited

Lam Wai Wah

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Wai Wah, Mr. Wong Pong Chun, James, Mr. Ma Wai Tong, Mr. Song Bei Bei, Mr. Dai Cheng Yun and Mr. Cheung Wing Cheung as executive directors and Mr. Chung Kam Kwong, Mr. Ip Cho Ting, Spencer and Mr. Heung Kai Sing as independent non-executive directors.

