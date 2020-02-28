Log in
TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(732)
Truly International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO A MAJOR TRANSACTION FOR THE FORMATION OF THE AMOLED JV COMPANY

02/28/2020 | 03:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 利 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00732)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO A MAJOR TRANSACTION

FOR THE FORMATION OF THE AMOLED JV COMPANY

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Truly International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 July 2017 in relation to the major transaction regarding formation of the AMOLED joint venture company (the "Announcement"); and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 28 July 2017, 31 August 2017, 29 September 2017, 30 November 2017, 31 January 2018, 29 March 2018, 31 May 2018, 31 July 2018, 28 September 2018, 30 November 2018, 20 March 2019, 31 May 2019, 30 August 2019 and 29 November 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Delay Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcements unless otherwise specified.

As set out in the Delay Announcements, it was expected that the Company would despatch a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other matters, further details of the AMOLED JV Agreement and the transactions thereunder; and the notice convening the EGM to the Shareholders on or before 28 February 2020.

As additional time is required for preparing and finalising certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch of the Circular will be delayed to a date on or before 29 May 2020.

By Order of the Board

Truly International Holdings Limited

Ma Wai Tong

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Wai Wah, Mr. Wong Pong Chun, James, Mr. Ma Wai Tong, Mr. Song Bei Bei, Mr. Dai Cheng Yun and Mr. Cheung Wing Cheung as executive directors and Mr. Chung Kam Kwong, Mr. Ip Cho Ting, Spencer and Mr. Heung Kai Sing as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Truly International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 08:58:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 21 670 M
EBIT 2019 1 162 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Debt 2019 5 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,88x
P/E ratio 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 3 651 M
Technical analysis trends TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,53  HKD
Last Close Price 1,11  HKD
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wah Lam Chairman & Managing Director
Pong Chun Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wai Tong Ma CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kam Kwong Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Sing Heung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%468
CORNING INCORPORATED-17.45%19 282
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-0.16%16 834
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.70%5 247
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-1.02%4 293
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.-6.14%4 288
