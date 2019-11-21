Truly International : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 利 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00732)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

UNAUDITED RESULTS

The unaudited revenue and profit attributable to owners of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 (the "Period") were approximately HK$16,020 million and HK$169 million which were about 12.0% and 949.9% more than the corresponding period in 2018 (approximately HK$14,305 million and HK$16 million) respectively. The unaudited gross profit margin of approximately 9.3% for the Period was less than the corresponding period of approximately 10.1% in 2018 while unaudited net profit margin attributable to owners of the Company was increased from 0.1% for the corresponding period in 2018 to 1.1% during the Period .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the nine months period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019:

2019 2018 Change Unaudited Unaudited HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 16,020,286 14,304,508 +12.0% Gross profit 1,488,775 1,437,796 +3.5% Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 168,987 16,096 +949.9% Basic Earnings per share 5.14 HK cent 0.52 HK cent +888.5%

- 1 -