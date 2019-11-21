Log in
TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED    (0732)

Truly International : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

0
11/21/2019 | 11:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 利 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00732)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

UNAUDITED RESULTS

The unaudited revenue and profit attributable to owners of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 (the "Period") were approximately HK$16,020 million and HK$169 million which were about 12.0% and 949.9% more than the corresponding period in 2018 (approximately HK$14,305 million and HK$16 million) respectively. The unaudited gross profit margin of approximately 9.3% for the Period was less than the corresponding period of approximately 10.1% in 2018 while unaudited net profit margin attributable to owners of the Company was increased from 0.1% for the corresponding period in 2018 to 1.1% during the Period .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the nine months period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019:

2019

2018

Change

Unaudited

Unaudited

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

16,020,286

14,304,508

+12.0%

Gross profit

1,488,775

1,437,796

+3.5%

Profit for the period attributable to

owners of the Company

168,987

16,096

+949.9%

Basic Earnings per share

5.14 HK cent

0.52 HK cent

+888.5%

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Truly International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September

2019 (with comparative figures for the corresponding period in the previous year) as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSSAND OTHERCOMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

For the period

For the period

from 1.1.2019

from 1.1.2018

to 30.9.2019

to 30.9.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue (Note 2)

16,020,286

14,304,508

Cost of sales

(14,531,511)

(12,866,712)

Gross profit (Note 3)

1,488,775

1,437,796

Other income, gains and losses (Note 4)

(139,916)

21,871

Loss from changes in fair value of financial assets

at fair value through profit or loss

(4,533)

(1,798)

Administrative, distribution and selling expenses

(544,570)

(620,631)

Finance costs

(304,825)

(261,929)

Share of results of associates

(170,555)

(434,330)

Profit before tax

324,376

140,979

Income tax expense

(74,586)

(77,088)

Profit for the period

249,790

63,891

Other comprehensive expense for the period

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

(216,568)

(459,462)

Share of exchange differences arising on

translation of associates

(39,762)

(64,548)

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(256,330)

(524,010)

Total comprehensive expense for the period

(6,540)

(460,119)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFITOR LOSSAND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(continued)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

For the period

For the period

from 1.1.2019

from 1.1.2018

to 30.9.2019

to 30.9.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company (Note 5)

168,987

16,096

Non-controlling interests

80,803

47,795

249,790

63,891

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(62,202)

(478,830)

Non-controlling interests

55,662

18,711

(6,540)

460,119

Basic earnings per share (Note 6)

5.14 HK cent

0.52 HK cent

Notes:

  1. The accounting policies and basis used in the preparations of the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, which was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board on 22 November 2019, are the same as those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
  2. Unaudited consolidated revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 was approximately HK$16,020 million which was about 12.0% more than the same period in last year (2018: approximately HK$14,305 million).
  3. Gross profit margin for the Period was approximately 9.3% (approximately 10.1% for the same period in 2018).
  4. The net loss of approximately HK$140 million from other income, gains and losses in the Period was recorded (same period in 2018: approximately HK$22 million net gain) mainly because net exchange loss and inventory provision have been increased in aggregate of approximately HK$138 million.
  5. Net profit margin attributable to owners of the Company for the Period was approximately 1.1% (Net profit margin attributable to owners of the Company for the same period in 2018 was approximately 0.1%).
  6. The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the unaudited profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company of HK$168,987,000 (same period in 2018: unaudited profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$16,096,000) and on the weighted average number of 3,289,229,398 ordinary shares in issue during the Period (same period in 2018: 3,120,429,398 shares).
DIVIDEND

The Board does not recommend the payment of the interim dividend for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil).

As the unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 may not reflect the final results for the full year ended 31 December 2019 respectively, investors and shareholders are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Truly International Holdings Limited

Lam Wai Wah

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Wai Wah, Mr. Wong Pong Chun, James, Mr. Ma Wai Tong, Mr. Song Bei Bei, Mr. Dai Cheng Yun and Mr. Cheung Wing Cheung as executive directors and Mr. Chung Kam Kwong, Mr. Ip Cho Ting, Spencer and Mr. Heung Kai Sing as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Truly International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 04:06:07 UTC
