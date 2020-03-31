Log in
Record animal health webinar attendance catalyzes formation of a COVID Council

03/31/2020 | 07:46pm EDT

SEATTLE, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today the continued collaborative efforts of the COVID Council for animal health. The move follows groundbreaking attendance from thousands of members of the animal health community in the recent webinar hosted by the group.

The group will present COVID updates to their initial webinar which featured the first collaboration of its kind, drawing more than 12,000 registrants and attendees from across the globe. The second webinar is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. PDT, featuring the COVID Council.

The COVID Council includes leadership from The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA) the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), Shelter Medicine, Trupanion, MightyVet, and Not One More Vet. The COVID Council has been formed with the goal of advancing the good of global pet health. All parties involved are strong advocates in their field and are dedicating their resources at no cost and with no corporate funding or oversight.

Although there is no evidence at this time that pets can transmit COVID-19 to people, The COVID Council will update the community on any new developments, provide guidance to animal health professionals based on the latest news, and address questions from the veterinary and shelter communities.

The COVID Council panel and moderators include:

Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS; Chief Veterinary Officer, Trupanion; Founder, MightyVet
Carrie Jurney, DVM, ACVIM (Neurology); President, Not One More Vet
Michael Lappin, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM); Chair, WSAVA One Health Committee
Julie Levy, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, DABVP (Shelter Medicine); Fran Marino, Endowed Professor of Shelter Medicine; Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program, University of Florida
Jim Tedford, President and CEO for The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement and Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA)

WHAT: COVID Council: Updated Guidance for Veterinary Community Response

WHEN: Thursday, April 2, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PDT

WHERE: To register visit: COVID Council or https://covid-council-april-2-2020.eventbrite.com
Registration provides a calendar reminder and notification of future COVID Council updates.

One of the inaugural members of the council, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Steve Weinrauch commented, “I speak for us all when I say that we have been overwhelmed by the response from the community surrounding the first webinar. I’m delighted to be part of this COVID-Council to bring much needed data on a topic that is front and center on everyone’s minds. This follow-up webinar is an excellent opportunity to answer the hundreds of questions that were asked of the experts.”

Additional webinars from the COVID Council will be scheduled as news and guidelines continue to evolve.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Media
Michael Nank
michael.nank@trupanion.com
206.436.9825

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
