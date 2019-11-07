Log in
Trupanion Announces Long-term Strategic Partnerships

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

SEATTLE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced long-term strategic partnerships with leaders in animal health that together have the largest install base of veterinary practice management software worldwide.

Trupanion’s proprietary, patented software integrates with a growing number of Covetrus and IDEXX practice management software, utilized in the vast majority of veterinary hospitals in North America and worldwide. Through these strategic partnerships, Trupanion expects to incrementally build upon its data leadership and over time, better identify new pets entering the household. Each month, approximately 1 million puppies and kittens are estimated to be entered into the practice management software of North American veterinary hospitals.

“Our patented software, veterinary relationships, and our pricing data are our competitive moats,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “We look forward to expanding upon these moats through strategic partnerships with Covetrus and IDEXX. Across our organizations, we are well aligned. Pet owners with high-quality medical insurance for their pets visit the veterinarian more frequently and more often choose the best course of treatment.”

Trupanion is the only provider of medical insurance for pets that has the capability to pay veterinary hospitals at the time of checkout through integrations with veterinary practice management software.  To-date, Trupanion has paid out more than $140 million in claims directly to veterinary hospitals through its patented, proprietary software.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Contacts: 

Trupanion
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations
206.607.1929
laura.bainbridge@trupanion.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
