Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trupanion Inc    TRUP

TRUPANION INC

(TRUP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trupanion, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SEATTLE, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today it will report financial results for its 2019 first quarter after the market closes on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The company will host a conference call that day beginning shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13689741.

About Trupanion:

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contacts: 

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations
310.829.5400
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

Media:
Michael Nank, Media Relations
888.612.1138 ext 3567
michael.nank@trupanion.com

trupanion_new.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUPANION INC
04:06pTrupanion, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference ..
GL
04/08TRUPANION : Pet Insurance Market Growth Factors, Applications, Leading Manufactu..
AQ
02/20Trupanion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
GL
02/14TRUPANION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/13TRUPANION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13TRUPANION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13TRUPANION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
01/31FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : is Investigating Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) on Behalf of its ..
PR
01/24TRUPANION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Con..
AQ
01/22TRUPANION : Expands Coverage to Offer Pet Enrollment at Birth
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 370 M
EBIT 2019 4,14 M
Net income 2019 2,26 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 564,80
P/E ratio 2020 169,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 1 212 M
Chart TRUPANION INC
Duration : Period :
Trupanion Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUPANION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl Rawlings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray B. Low Chairman
Tricia Plouf Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Levitan Independent Director
Howard E. Rubin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUPANION INC38.65%1 224
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD4.67%5 233
SUL AMERICA SA12.10%3 231
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 752
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%2 070
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED6.15%1 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About