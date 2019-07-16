Log in
Trupanion, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today it will report financial results for its 2019 second quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The company will host a conference call that day beginning shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13692316.

About Trupanion:

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contacts: 

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations
206.607.1929
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

Media:
Michael Nank, Media Relations
888.612.1138 ext 3567
michael.nank@trupanion.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
