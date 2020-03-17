Log in
UPDATE: Trupanion proprietary data continues to show no evidence of COVID-19 spread in pets in North America

03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SEATTLE, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With concerns around community spread of pandemic illnesses, and potential implications for pets, Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, continues to report no evidence of COVID-19 spread in pets in North America. Over its 20 year history, Trupanion has amassed claims history from over 1.5 million pets that can be used to monitor changes or trends in pet health, including over the past 6+ weeks following the spread of COVID-19 in North America.

Trupanion’s data is consistent with reports from industry leaders including IDEXX, and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reports there is no evidence to suggest that pets can contract or spread COVID-19.

Through Trupanion’s veterinary software and partnerships with many of the animal health industry’s leading players, Trupanion has access to real time data before pets even leave the hospital as well as qualitative insights from the veterinary profession. This combination of data, coupled with the unique field-force footprint of the Trupanion Territory Partners throughout the United States and Canada, presents a clear view of the nation’s pet health.

In early March, Trupanion completed the transition of its Seattle workforce to a remote environment, reinforcing its commitment to provide 24/7/365 support for pet owners. The move was initiated proactively to support pet owners, employees and community members amid growing COVID-19 concerns around the world.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Media
Michael Nank
michael.nank@trupanion.com
206.436.9825

Investors
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com
206.607.1929

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
