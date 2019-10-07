Log in
07 October 2019 - SENS Announcement: SENS Closed Period Share Repurchase Programme – Clarification Announcement

10/07/2019 | 07:07am EDT

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

CLOSED PERIOD SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME - CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 30 September 2019 regarding a closed period share repurchase programme.

Shareholders are advised that the closed period share repurchase programme will be undertaken in terms of 5.72(h) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited pursuant to and in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 September 2019.

Windhoek, Namibia

7 October 2019

Heleen Steyn

Acting Company Secretary: Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J P Galda - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 11:06:05 UTC
