07 October 2019 - SENS Announcement: SENS Closed Period Share Repurchase Programme – Clarification Announcement

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)
Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC
JSE share code: TTO
OTCQX share code: TSCHY
ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")
CLOSED PERIOD SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME - CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 30 September 2019 regarding a closed period share repurchase programme.
Shareholders are advised that the closed period share repurchase programme will be undertaken in terms of 5.72(h) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited pursuant to and in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 September 2019.
Windhoek, Namibia
7 October 2019
Heleen Steyn
Acting Company Secretary: Trustco Group Holdings Limited
