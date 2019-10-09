Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Trustco Group Holdings Limited    TUC   NA000A0RF067

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TUC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

09 October 2019 SENS Announcement: Operational Update Insurance and its Investments - Property Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: INSURANCE AND ITS INVESTMENTS - PROPERTY DIVISION

Trustco Shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the SENS announcement dated 03 September 2019. Shareholders were informed that an application for the approval of the Need and Desirability for Township establishment on the remainder of Farm Herboths no 485 ("Herboths Blick") was submitted to the Ministry of Urban and Rural development on 7 September 2018.

Shareholders were further advised that the Need and Desirability for Township establishment on the Herboths Blick development was approved in principal, by the Ministry of Urban and Rural development on 30 July 2019.

Shareholders are advised that the Need and Desirability for Township establishment on the Herboths Blick development was approved on the 7th of October 2019 in terms of Section 5(5) (a) (i) of the Townships and Division of Land Ordinance (Ordinance No. 11 of 1963), of Namibia as amended.

Shareholders are advised that this approval is anticipated to have a material impact on the property valuation of the Herboths Blick development and independent valuations will be conducted in the current financial reporting period. The sales prices of comparable land in the vicinity in terms of mixed land use developments is currently NAD 1 650 per square meter for serviced residential land and NAD 2 200 per square meter for the serviced commercial land . The carrying value of the development was valued at NAD30 per square meter as at 31 March 2019.

Shareholders are referred to page 60 of the Integrated Annual Report 2019 of the insurance and its investment segment (volume two of five) (www.tgh.na) and specifically to the Farm Herboths development.

Shareholders are referred to the link https://youtu.be/U35UuP_bV98for further information relating to the Trustco property portfolio.

Windhoek, Namibia

9 October 2019

Heleen Steyn

Acting Company Secretary: Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J. P Galda - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:45:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIM
12:46p09 OCTOBER 2019 SENS ANNOUNCEMENT : Operational Update Insurance and its Investm..
PU
10/0707 OCTOBER 2019 - SENS ANNOUNCEMENT : SENS Closed Period Share Repurchase Progra..
PU
09/12TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
06/14TRUSTCO : reports 85% rise in revenue
AQ
06/14TRUSTCO : reports 85% rise in revenue
AQ
06/13TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
06/11TRUSTCO : projects increase in HEPS
AQ
06/08TRUSTCO : Oryx Properties and Trustco Properties break ground for new Urban Vill..
AQ
03/31TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Financial report
CO
01/22TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (NAD)
Sales 2020 932 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 1 842 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2021 6,27x
Capitalization 10 530 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,91  NAD
Last Close Price 9,50  NAD
Spread / Highest target -16,7%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Quinton van Rooyen CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Raymond Heathcote Chairman
Amanda Bruyns Chief Operating Officer
Floors Jacobus Abrahams Group Financial Director, Treasurer & Director
Desmond van Heerden Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED689
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.32.53%205 322
AIA GROUP LIMITED13.77%113 570
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED9.45%97 758
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.25.08%41 483
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.38%37 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group