14 October 2019 - SENS Announcement: Write-Off of the NAD1 Billion Loan by Dr Q van Rooyen and Associates

WRITE-OFF OF THE NAD1 BILLION LOAN BY DR QUINTON VAN ROOYEN AND ASSOCIATES

Trustco Shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the SENS announcements dated 28 September 2018, 10 October 2018, 14 December 2018 and 22 January 2019 together with the circular dated 14 December 2018.

Shareholders were informed that a related party loan agreement was entered into between Trustco (the "Borrower") and Dr Quinton van Rooyen, a director and majority shareholder of Trustco and Next Capital Limited (previously Next Investments (Pty) Ltd), an associate of Dr Quinton van Rooyen (Jointly referred to as the "Lender") in the amount of up to NAD1 Billion ("Capital Amount").

Shareholders were advised as per clause 2.1.4 of the Circular that during the term of the loan, the Lender, has the right and may elect to postpone or write-off any portion of the Capital Amount. The Lender would give 30 (thirty) day notice to the Trustco Board of the Lender's decision to postpone or write-off the Capital Amount or any portion thereof which was lent to the Borrower.

Shareholders were advised that the Borrower might have on-lent the Capital Amount or a portion of the Capital Amount to a subsidiary or operating segment. Once the Lender elects to postpone or write- off the Capital Amount or a portion thereof, the Borrower must align the postponements and/or write- off of the Capital Amount accordingly to reflect the Lender's decision in the Borrower's subsidiaries or operating segment.