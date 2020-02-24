Log in
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TUC)
  Report
News 
News

Trustco : 24 February 2020 - Sens Announcement change in Company Secretary

02/24/2020 | 04:14am EST

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the requirements of paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd ("Komada Holdings") as company secretary with effect from 1 March 2020.

Komada Holdings forms part of the Shared Services Segment within the Trustco group of companies and serves as company secretary to all of Trustco's subsidiaries.

Windhoek, Namibia

24 February 2020

Heleen Steyn

Acting Company Secretary:

Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:13:06 UTC
