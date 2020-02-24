Trustco : 24 February 2020 - Sens Announcement change in Company Secretary

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with the requirements of paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd ("Komada Holdings") as company secretary with effect from 1 March 2020.
Komada Holdings forms part of the Shared Services Segment within the Trustco group of companies and serves as company secretary to all of Trustco's subsidiaries.
Windhoek, Namibia
24 February 2020
