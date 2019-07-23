MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Trustmark Corp TRMK TRUSTMARK CORP (TRMK) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/23 04:00:07 pm 32.49 USD +0.96% 04:31p TRUSTMARK CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 06/28 TRUSTMARK CORPORATION : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results July 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call July 24 BU 05/30 TRUSTMARK CORP : Ex-dividend day for FA Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Trustmark Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Loan growth, fee income expansion, disciplined expense management and strong credit quality reflected in performance Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported net income of $42.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.65. Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019 increased 27.5% when compared to the previous quarter and 10.2% when compared to the same period in the prior year. This level of earnings resulted in a return on average tangible equity of 14.14% and a return on average assets of 1.24%. Trustmark's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable September 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005864/en/ Printer friendly version of earnings release with consolidated financial statements and notes: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52016691/en Second Quarter Highlights Revenue, excluding interest and fees on acquired loans, increased 7.6% linked quarter and 5.3% year-over-year to total $155.4 million

The net interest margin (FTE), excluding acquired loans, was 3.60% in the second quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter and up 14 basis points year-over-year

Sustained strong credit performance reflected in reduced nonperforming assets and net charge-offs

Efficiency ratio improved to 64.55% Gerard R. Host, President and CEO, stated, “Our second quarter performance continued to illustrate the value of Trustmark’s diverse franchise. We continued to focus upon strategic initiatives of profitable revenue growth, capital deployment through additional share repurchases and disciplined expense management. We also continued to maintain and expand customer relationships as evidenced by strength in our banking, mortgage, insurance and wealth management businesses. Thanks to our talented associates, solid profitability and strong capital base, Trustmark remains well positioned to continue meeting the needs of our customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders.” Balance Sheet Management Loans held for investment expanded 1.4% from the prior quarter and 5.0% when compared to the same period in the prior year

Continued balance sheet and capital optimization through maturing investment securities run-off and share repurchases

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 Loans held for investment totaled $9.1 billion at June 30, 2019, reflecting an increase of $121.7 million, or 1.4%, linked-quarter and $437.8 million, or 5.0%, from the prior year. Acquired loans totaled $87.9 million at June 30, 2019, down $5.3 million from the prior quarter. Collectively, loans held for investment and acquired loans totaled $9.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019, up $116.4 million, or 1.3% from the prior quarter and $352.6 million, or 4.0%, year-over-year. Deposits totaled $11.6 billion at June 30, 2019, up $31.8 million from the prior quarter and $494.2 million year-over-year. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.99% in the second quarter, an increase of 6 basis points linked-quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 57% of deposit balances in checking accounts. Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the consistent profitability of its diversified financial services businesses. During the second quarter, Trustmark repurchased $13.0 million, or approximately 398 thousand of its common shares in open market transactions. At June 30, 2019, Trustmark had $87.0 million in remaining authority under its existing stock repurchase program, which expires March 31, 2020. At June 30, 2019, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.34%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.07%. Credit Quality Nonperforming loans decreased 6.3% and 13.8% from the prior quarter and year-over-year, respectively

Other real estate declined 2.8% from the prior quarter and 21.2% year-over-year

Net charge-offs represented 0.05% of average loans in the second quarter Nonperforming loans totaled $52.9 million at June 30, 2019, down $3.5 million from the prior quarter and $8.5 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $31.2 million, down $896 thousand from the prior quarter and $8.4 million from the same period one year earlier. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $84.1 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of 5.0% and year-over-year decrease of 16.7%. Allocation of Trustmark's $80.4 million allowance for loan losses represented 0.96% of commercial loans and 0.60% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance to total loans held for investment of 0.88% at June 30, 2019, representing a level management considers commensurate with the inherent risk in the loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses represented 383.19% of nonperforming loans, excluding specifically reviewed impaired loans. Unless otherwise noted, all of the above credit quality metrics exclude acquired loans. Revenue Generation Total revenue in the second quarter was $157.4 million, up 7.6% linked-quarter and 3.2% year-over-year

Net interest income (FTE) totaled $111.0 million in the second quarter, up 2.7% linked-quarter and 2.4% year-over-year

Noninterest income totaled $49.6 million in the second quarter, up 19.6% linked-quarter and 4.7% year-over-year Net interest income (FTE) in the second quarter totaled $111.0 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.64%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) increased $2.9 million, reflecting a $4.7 million increase in interest income and a $1.7 million increase in interest expense. During the second quarter of 2019, the yield on acquired loans totaled 8.84% and included $583 thousand in recoveries from the settlement of debt, which represented approximately 2.56% of the annualized total acquired loan yield. Excluding acquired loans, the net interest margin totaled 3.60% for the second quarter of 2019, unchanged from the prior quarter as growth in the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio, runoff of maturing investment securities, and favorable funding mix were offset by higher costs of interest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income in the second quarter totaled $49.6 million, an increase of $8.1 million from the prior quarter and $2.2 million when compared to the same period in the prior year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $10.3 million in the second quarter, up $6.9 million from the prior quarter and $1.2 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter change reflects reduced negative net mortgage hedge ineffectiveness as well as an increase in gains on sales of loans. Mortgage loan production in the second quarter totaled $414.1 million, up 46.1% from the prior quarter and 0.9% year-over-year. Insurance revenue totaled $11.1 million in the second quarter, up 2.0% from the prior quarter and 3.3% year-over-year due principally to growth in property and casualty commissions. Wealth management revenue in the second quarter totaled $7.7 million, an increase of 3.5% from the prior quarter and year-over-year. This performance is primarily attributable to increased trust and investment management fees. Bank card and other fees increased $813 thousand from the prior quarter primarily due to a seasonal increase in interchange income as well as growth in customer derivative revenue. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense totaled $106.1 million in the second quarter, up 0.1% from the prior quarter and 2.2% year-over-year

Core noninterest expense, which excludes other real estate expense and intangible amortization, totaled $105.0 million, up 1.8% from the prior quarter and 2.3% year-over-year Salaries and employee benefits increased $995 thousand from the prior quarter to total $61.9 million, primarily due to higher insurance and mortgage commissions as a result of continued growth in both business lines. Services and fees rose 6.1%, or $1.0 million, linked-quarter primarily due to professional fees as well as new software investments designed to improve efficiency and customer experience. Other real estate expense, net declined $1.6 million linked-quarter while other expense declined $397 thousand, or 3.3%, linked-quarter to total $11.8 million. Additional Information As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, local, state and national economic and market conditions, including potential market impacts of efforts by the Federal Reserve Board to reduce the size of its balance sheet, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets as well as crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues relating to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise. TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,661,464 $ 1,753,268 $ 2,038,759 $ (91,804 ) -5.2 % $ (377,295 ) -18.5 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 31,474 40,159 50,035 (8,685 ) -21.6 % (18,561 ) -37.1 % Securities HTM-taxable 821,357 866,665 972,571 (45,308 ) -5.2 % (151,214 ) -15.5 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 27,035 28,710 30,337 (1,675 ) -5.8 % (3,302 ) -10.9 % Total securities 2,541,330 2,688,802 3,091,702 (147,472 ) -5.5 % (550,372 ) -17.8 % Loans (including loans held for sale) 9,260,028 9,038,204 8,707,466 221,824 2.5 % 552,562 6.3 % Acquired loans 91,217 104,316 202,140 (13,099 ) -12.6 % (110,923 ) -54.9 % Fed funds sold and rev repos 34,057 277 1,063 33,780 n/m 32,994 n/m Other earning assets 316,604 243,493 186,224 73,111 30.0 % 130,380 70.0 % Total earning assets 12,243,236 12,075,092 12,188,595 168,144 1.4 % 54,641 0.4 % Allowance for loan losses (81,996 ) (82,227 ) (86,315 ) 231 0.3 % 4,319 5.0 % Cash and due from banks 478,384 423,749 319,075 54,635 12.9 % 159,309 49.9 % Other assets 989,078 1,023,862 1,042,156 (34,784 ) -3.4 % (53,078 ) -5.1 % Total assets $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 $ 13,463,511 $ 188,226 1.4 % $ 165,191 1.2 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,048,876 $ 2,899,467 $ 2,439,777 $ 149,409 5.2 % $ 609,099 25.0 % Savings deposits 3,801,187 3,786,835 3,860,096 14,352 0.4 % (58,909 ) -1.5 % Time deposits 1,840,065 1,881,556 1,798,855 (41,491 ) -2.2 % 41,210 2.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,690,128 8,567,858 8,098,728 122,270 1.4 % 591,400 7.3 % Fed funds purchased and repos 51,264 84,352 352,256 (33,088 ) -39.2 % (300,992 ) -85.4 % Other borrowings 81,352 90,804 249,853 (9,452 ) -10.4 % (168,501 ) -67.4 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,884,600 8,804,870 8,762,693 79,730 0.9 % 121,907 1.4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,898,266 2,824,220 2,930,726 74,046 2.6 % (32,460 ) -1.1 % Other liabilities 240,091 221,199 188,186 18,892 8.5 % 51,905 27.6 % Total liabilities 12,022,957 11,850,289 11,881,605 172,668 1.5 % 141,352 1.2 % Shareholders' equity 1,605,745 1,590,187 1,581,906 15,558 1.0 % 23,839 1.5 % Total liabilities and equity $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 $ 13,463,511 $ 188,226 1.4 % $ 165,191 1.2 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 404,413 $ 454,047 $ 387,119 $ (49,634 ) -10.9 % $ 17,294 4.5 % Fed funds sold and rev repos 75,499 — — 75,499 n/m 75,499 n/m Securities available for sale 1,643,725 1,723,445 1,974,675 (79,720 ) -4.6 % (330,950 ) -16.8 % Securities held to maturity 825,536 884,319 985,845 (58,783 ) -6.6 % (160,309 ) -16.3 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 240,380 172,683 196,217 67,697 39.2 % 44,163 22.5 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) 9,116,759 8,995,014 8,678,983 121,745 1.4 % 437,776 5.0 % Allowance for loan losses, LHFI (80,399 ) (79,005 ) (83,566 ) (1,394 ) -1.8 % 3,167 3.8 % Net LHFI 9,036,360 8,916,009 8,595,417 120,351 1.3 % 440,943 5.1 % Acquired loans 87,884 93,201 173,107 (5,317 ) -5.7 % (85,223 ) -49.2 % Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1,398 ) (1,297 ) (3,046 ) (101 ) -7.8 % 1,648 54.1 % Net acquired loans 86,486 91,904 170,061 (5,418 ) -5.9 % (83,575 ) -49.1 % Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,122,846 9,007,913 8,765,478 114,933 1.3 % 357,368 4.1 % Premises and equipment, net 189,820 189,743 177,686 77 0.0 % 12,134 6.8 % Mortgage servicing rights 79,283 86,842 97,411 (7,559 ) -8.7 % (18,128 ) -18.6 % Goodwill 379,627 379,627 379,627 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Identifiable intangible assets 9,101 10,092 13,677 (991 ) -9.8 % (4,576 ) -33.5 % Other real estate 31,243 32,139 39,667 (896 ) -2.8 % (8,424 ) -21.2 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,762 33,861 — (1,099 ) -3.2 % 32,762 n/m Other assets 514,723 503,306 507,863 11,417 2.3 % 6,860 1.4 % Total assets $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 $ 13,525,265 $ 70,941 0.5 % $ 23,693 0.2 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,909,141 $ 2,867,778 $ 2,958,354 $ 41,363 1.4 % $ (49,213 ) -1.7 % Interest-bearing 8,657,488 8,667,037 8,114,081 (9,549 ) -0.1 % 543,407 6.7 % Total deposits 11,566,629 11,534,815 11,072,435 31,814 0.3 % 494,194 4.5 % Fed funds purchased and repos 51,800 46,867 477,891 4,933 10.5 % (426,091 ) -89.2 % Other borrowings 79,012 83,265 187,560 (4,253 ) -5.1 % (108,548 ) -57.9 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Operating lease liabilities 33,878 34,921 — (1,043 ) -3.0 % 33,878 n/m Other liabilities 137,233 129,265 141,451 7,968 6.2 % (4,218 ) -3.0 % Total liabilities 11,930,408 11,890,989 11,941,193 39,419 0.3 % (10,785 ) -0.1 % Common stock 13,418 13,499 14,089 (81 ) -0.6 % (671 ) -4.8 % Capital surplus 260,619 272,268 361,715 (11,649 ) -4.3 % (101,096 ) -27.9 % Retained earnings 1,369,329 1,342,176 1,282,007 27,153 2.0 % 87,322 6.8 % Accum other comprehensive loss, net of tax (24,816 ) (40,915 ) (73,739 ) 16,099 39.3 % 48,923 66.3 % Total shareholders' equity 1,618,550 1,587,028 1,584,072 31,522 2.0 % 34,478 2.2 % Total liabilities and equity $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 $ 13,525,265 $ 70,941 0.5 % $ 23,693 0.2 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 114,873 $ 109,890 $ 99,761 $ 4,983 4.5 % $ 15,112 15.1 % Interest and fees on acquired loans 2,010 1,916 5,022 94 4.9 % (3,012 ) -60.0 % Interest on securities-taxable 13,916 14,665 16,894 (749 ) -5.1 % (2,978 ) -17.6 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 551 646 733 (95 ) -14.7 % (182 ) -24.8 % Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos 214 2 5 212 n/m 209 n/m Other interest income 1,820 1,603 1,054 217 13.5 % 766 72.7 % Total interest income-FTE 133,384 128,722 123,469 4,662 3.6 % 9,915 8.0 % Interest on deposits 21,500 19,570 12,139 1,930 9.9 % 9,361 77.1 % Interest on fed funds pch and repos 81 288 1,250 (207 ) -71.9 % (1,169 ) -93.5 % Other interest expense 831 825 1,713 6 0.7 % (882 ) -51.5 % Total interest expense 22,412 20,683 15,102 1,729 8.4 % 7,310 48.4 % Net interest income-FTE 110,972 108,039 108,367 2,933 2.7 % 2,605 2.4 % Provision for loan losses, LHFI 2,486 1,611 3,167 875 54.3 % (681 ) -21.5 % Provision for loan losses, acquired loans 106 78 (441 ) 28 35.9 % 547 n/m Net interest income after provision-FTE 108,380 106,350 105,641 2,030 1.9 % 2,739 2.6 % Service charges on deposit accounts 10,379 10,265 10,647 114 1.1 % (268 ) -2.5 % Bank card and other fees 8,004 7,191 7,070 813 11.3 % 934 13.2 % Mortgage banking, net 10,295 3,442 9,046 6,853 n/m 1,249 13.8 % Insurance commissions 11,089 10,871 10,735 218 2.0 % 354 3.3 % Wealth management 7,742 7,483 7,478 259 3.5 % 264 3.5 % Other, net 2,130 2,239 2,415 (109 ) -4.9 % (285 ) -11.8 % Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net 49,639 41,491 47,391 8,148 19.6 % 2,248 4.7 % Security gains (losses), net — — — — n/m — n/m Total noninterest income 49,639 41,491 47,391 8,148 19.6 % 2,248 4.7 % Salaries and employee benefits 61,949 60,954 59,975 995 1.6 % 1,974 3.3 % Services and fees 18,009 16,968 16,322 1,041 6.1 % 1,687 10.3 % Net occupancy-premises 6,403 6,454 6,550 (51 ) -0.8 % (147 ) -2.2 % Equipment expense 5,958 5,924 6,202 34 0.6 % (244 ) -3.9 % Other real estate expense, net 132 1,752 (93 ) (1,620 ) -92.5 % 225 n/m FDIC assessment expense 1,836 1,758 2,538 78 4.4 % (702 ) -27.7 % Other expense 11,814 12,211 12,306 (397 ) -3.3 % (492 ) -4.0 % Total noninterest expense 106,101 106,021 103,800 80 0.1 % 2,301 2.2 % Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 51,918 41,820 49,232 10,098 24.1 % 2,686 5.5 % Tax equivalent adjustment 3,248 3,231 3,203 17 0.5 % 45 1.4 % Income before income taxes 48,670 38,589 46,029 10,081 26.1 % 2,641 5.7 % Income taxes 6,530 5,250 6,216 1,280 24.4 % 314 5.1 % Net income $ 42,140 $ 33,339 $ 39,813 $ 8,801 26.4 % $ 2,327 5.8 % Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.14 27.5 % $ 0.06 10.2 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.14 27.5 % $ 0.06 10.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 64,677,889 65,239,470 67,758,097 Diluted 64,815,029 65,378,500 67,907,267 Period end shares outstanding 64,398,846 64,789,943 67,621,111 n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual loans Alabama $ 2,327 $ 2,971 $ 3,685 $ (644 ) -21.7 % $ (1,358 ) -36.9 % Florida 330 408 2,978 (78 ) -19.1 % (2,648 ) -88.9 % Mississippi (2) 39,373 41,145 39,006 (1,772 ) -4.3 % 367 0.9 % Tennessee (3) 8,455 8,806 5,338 (351 ) -4.0 % 3,117 58.4 % Texas 2,403 3,093 10,356 (690 ) -22.3 % (7,953 ) -76.8 % Total nonaccrual loans 52,888 56,423 61,363 (3,535 ) -6.3 % (8,475 ) -13.8 % Other real estate Alabama 6,451 6,878 8,290 (427 ) -6.2 % (1,839 ) -22.2 % Florida 7,826 8,120 9,789 (294 ) -3.6 % (1,963 ) -20.1 % Mississippi (2) 15,511 15,421 19,358 90 0.6 % (3,847 ) -19.9 % Tennessee (3) 815 994 1,486 (179 ) -18.0 % (671 ) -45.2 % Texas 640 726 744 (86 ) -11.8 % (104 ) -14.0 % Total other real estate 31,243 32,139 39,667 (896 ) -2.8 % (8,424 ) -21.2 % Total nonperforming assets $ 84,131 $ 88,562 $ 101,030 $ (4,431 ) -5.0 % $ (16,899 ) -16.7 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 1,245 $ 670 $ 529 $ 575 85.8 % $ 716 n/m LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 38,355 $ 40,793 $ 34,693 $ (2,438 ) -6.0 % $ 3,662 10.6 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 79,005 $ 79,290 $ 81,235 $ (285 ) -0.4 % $ (2,230 ) -2.7 % Transfers (4) — — 782 — n/m (782 ) -100.0 % Provision for loan losses 2,486 1,611 3,167 875 54.3 % (681 ) -21.5 % Charge-offs (2,937 ) (4,033 ) (3,421 ) 1,096 27.2 % 484 14.1 % Recoveries 1,845 2,137 1,803 (292 ) -13.7 % 42 2.3 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,092 ) (1,896 ) (1,618 ) 804 42.4 % 526 -32.5 % Ending Balance $ 80,399 $ 79,005 $ 83,566 $ 1,394 1.8 % $ (3,167 ) -3.8 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) Alabama $ 1,187 $ 791 $ 434 $ 396 50.1 % $ 753 n/m Florida 48 (595 ) (811 ) 643 n/m 859 n/m Mississippi (2) 1,970 119 2,768 1,851 n/m (798 ) -28.8 % Tennessee (3) 514 (234 ) 82 748 n/m 432 n/m Texas (1,233 ) 1,530 694 (2,763 ) n/m (1,927 ) n/m Total provision for loan losses $ 2,486 $ 1,611 $ 3,167 $ 875 54.3 % $ (681 ) -21.5 % NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (1) Alabama $ 278 $ 15 $ 112 $ 263 n/m $ 166 n/m Florida (130 ) (227 ) (122 ) 97 42.7 % (8 ) -6.6 % Mississippi (2) 907 2,130 1,705 (1,223 ) -57.4 % (798 ) -46.8 % Tennessee (3) 44 50 70 (6 ) -12.0 % (26 ) -37.1 % Texas (7 ) (72 ) (147 ) 65 90.3 % 140 95.2 % Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,092 $ 1,896 $ 1,618 $ (804 ) -42.4 % $ (526 ) -32.5 % (1) Excludes acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) The allowance for loan losses balance related to the remaining loans acquired in the Bay Bank merger, which were transferred from acquired impaired loans to LHFI during the second quarter of 2018. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,661,464 $ 1,753,268 $ 1,847,421 $ 1,937,807 $ 2,038,759 $ 1,707,112 $ 2,089,669 Securities AFS-nontaxable 31,474 40,159 38,821 41,889 50,035 35,793 53,982 Securities HTM-taxable 821,357 866,665 893,186 933,294 972,571 843,886 989,054 Securities HTM-nontaxable 27,035 28,710 29,143 29,183 30,337 27,868 31,529 Total securities 2,541,330 2,688,802 2,808,571 2,942,173 3,091,702 2,614,659 3,164,234 Loans (including loans held for sale) 9,260,028 9,038,204 8,933,501 8,907,588 8,707,466 9,149,729 8,672,411 Acquired loans 91,217 104,316 127,747 147,811 202,140 97,730 222,533 Fed funds sold and rev repos 34,057 277 843 477 1,063 17,260 772 Other earning assets 316,604 243,493 200,282 189,471 186,224 280,250 200,028 Total earning assets 12,243,236 12,075,092 12,070,944 12,187,520 12,188,595 12,159,628 12,259,978 Allowance for loan losses (81,996 ) (82,227 ) (85,842 ) (86,496 ) (86,315 ) (82,111 ) (84,321 ) Cash and due from banks 478,384 423,749 339,605 330,949 319,075 451,217 327,810 Other assets 989,078 1,023,862 1,023,226 1,035,327 1,042,156 1,006,375 1,036,478 Total assets $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 $ 13,347,933 $ 13,467,300 $ 13,463,511 $ 13,535,109 $ 13,539,945 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,048,876 $ 2,899,467 $ 2,722,841 $ 2,602,658 $ 2,439,777 $ 2,974,584 $ 2,422,200 Savings deposits 3,801,187 3,786,835 3,565,682 3,722,533 3,860,096 3,794,051 3,799,140 Time deposits 1,840,065 1,881,556 1,892,983 1,851,866 1,798,855 1,860,696 1,773,889 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,690,128 8,567,858 8,181,506 8,177,057 8,098,728 8,629,331 7,995,229 Fed funds purchased and repos 51,264 84,352 340,094 347,489 352,256 67,717 315,272 Other borrowings 81,352 90,804 90,252 187,196 249,853 86,052 499,617 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,884,600 8,804,870 8,673,708 8,773,598 8,762,693 8,844,956 8,871,974 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,898,266 2,824,220 2,862,161 2,894,061 2,930,726 2,861,448 2,906,186 Other liabilities 240,091 221,199 216,932 202,053 188,186 230,696 184,549 Total liabilities 12,022,957 11,850,289 11,752,801 11,869,712 11,881,605 11,937,100 11,962,709 Shareholders' equity 1,605,745 1,590,187 1,595,132 1,597,588 1,581,906 1,598,009 1,577,236 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 $ 13,347,933 $ 13,467,300 $ 13,463,511 $ 13,535,109 $ 13,539,945 See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 404,413 $ 454,047 $ 349,561 $ 432,471 $ 387,119 Fed funds sold and rev repos 75,499 — 830 1,000 — Securities available for sale 1,643,725 1,723,445 1,811,813 1,864,633 1,974,675 Securities held to maturity 825,536 884,319 909,643 943,883 985,845 Loans held for sale (LHFS) 240,380 172,683 153,799 182,664 196,217 Loans held for investment (LHFI) 9,116,759 8,995,014 8,835,868 8,747,030 8,678,983 Allowance for loan losses, LHFI (80,399 ) (79,005 ) (79,290 ) (88,874 ) (83,566 ) Net LHFI 9,036,360 8,916,009 8,756,578 8,658,156 8,595,417 Acquired loans 87,884 93,201 106,932 132,615 173,107 Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1,398 ) (1,297 ) (1,231 ) (1,714 ) (3,046 ) Net acquired loans 86,486 91,904 105,701 130,901 170,061 Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,122,846 9,007,913 8,862,279 8,789,057 8,765,478 Premises and equipment, net 189,820 189,743 178,668 178,739 177,686 Mortgage servicing rights 79,283 86,842 95,596 101,374 97,411 Goodwill 379,627 379,627 379,627 379,627 379,627 Identifiable intangible assets 9,101 10,092 11,112 12,391 13,677 Other real estate 31,243 32,139 34,668 36,475 39,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,762 33,861 — — — Other assets 514,723 503,306 498,864 517,498 507,863 Total assets $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 $ 13,286,460 $ 13,439,812 $ 13,525,265 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,909,141 $ 2,867,778 $ 2,937,594 $ 2,786,539 $ 2,958,354 Interest-bearing 8,657,488 8,667,037 8,426,817 8,170,371 8,114,081 Total deposits 11,566,629 11,534,815 11,364,411 10,956,910 11,072,435 Fed funds purchased and repos 51,800 46,867 50,471 486,865 477,891 Other borrowings 79,012 83,265 79,885 190,919 187,560 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Operating lease liabilities 33,878 34,921 — — — Other liabilities 137,233 129,265 138,384 143,658 141,451 Total liabilities 11,930,408 11,890,989 11,695,007 11,840,208 11,941,193 Common stock 13,418 13,499 13,717 14,089 14,089 Capital surplus 260,619 272,268 309,545 362,868 361,715 Retained earnings 1,369,329 1,342,176 1,323,870 1,302,593 1,282,007 Accum other comprehensive loss, net of tax (24,816 ) (40,915 ) (55,679 ) (79,946 ) (73,739 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,618,550 1,587,028 1,591,453 1,599,604 1,584,072 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 $ 13,286,460 $ 13,439,812 $ 13,525,265 See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 114,873 $ 109,890 $ 107,709 $ 105,993 $ 99,761 $ 224,763 $ 194,473 Interest and fees on acquired loans 2,010 1,916 3,183 4,033 5,022 3,926 9,899 Interest on securities-taxable 13,916 14,665 15,496 16,186 16,894 28,581 34,400 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 551 646 617 656 733 1,197 1,557 Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos 214 2 4 3 5 216 7 Other interest income 1,820 1,603 1,158 1,050 1,054 3,423 1,988 Total interest income-FTE 133,384 128,722 128,167 127,921 123,469 262,106 242,324 Interest on deposits 21,500 19,570 17,334 14,972 12,139 41,070 21,630 Interest on fed funds pch and repos 81 288 1,528 1,348 1,250 369 1,912 Other interest expense 831 825 894 1,467 1,713 1,656 5,107 Total interest expense 22,412 20,683 19,756 17,787 15,102 43,095 28,649 Net interest income-FTE 110,972 108,039 108,411 110,134 108,367 219,011 213,675 Provision for loan losses, LHFI 2,486 1,611 2,192 8,673 3,167 4,097 7,128 Provision for loan losses, acquired loans 106 78 (247 ) (467 ) (441 ) 184 (291 ) Net interest income after provision-FTE 108,380 106,350 106,466 101,928 105,641 214,730 206,838 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,379 10,265 11,123 11,075 10,647 20,644 21,504 Bank card and other fees 8,004 7,191 7,750 7,459 7,070 15,195 13,696 Mortgage banking, net 10,295 3,442 5,716 8,647 9,046 13,737 20,311 Insurance commissions 11,089 10,871 9,562 10,765 10,735 21,960 20,154 Wealth management 7,742 7,483 7,504 7,789 7,478 15,225 15,045 Other, net 2,130 2,239 1,904 1,358 2,415 4,369 3,474 Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net 49,639 41,491 43,559 47,093 47,391 91,130 94,184 Security gains (losses), net — — — — — — — Total noninterest income 49,639 41,491 43,559 47,093 47,391 91,130 94,184 Salaries and employee benefits 61,949 60,954 58,736 60,847 59,975 122,903 118,450 Services and fees 18,009 16,968 17,910 16,404 16,322 34,977 32,068 Net occupancy-premises 6,403 6,454 6,741 6,910 6,550 12,857 13,052 Equipment expense 5,958 5,924 6,329 6,200 6,202 11,882 12,301 Other real estate expense, net 132 1,752 61 1,168 (93 ) 1,884 773 FDIC assessment expense 1,836 1,758 1,897 1,999 2,538 3,594 5,533 Other expense 11,814 12,211 12,253 11,695 12,306 24,025 24,088 Total noninterest expense 106,101 106,021 103,927 105,223 103,800 212,122 206,265 Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 51,918 41,820 46,098 43,798 49,232 93,738 94,757 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,248 3,231 3,231 3,151 3,203 6,479 6,418 Income before income taxes 48,670 38,589 42,867 40,647 46,029 87,259 88,339 Income taxes 6,530 5,250 6,179 4,394 6,216 11,780 11,696 Net income $ 42,140 $ 33,339 $ 36,688 $ 36,253 $ 39,813 $ 75,479 $ 76,643 Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 1.16 $ 1.13 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 1.16 $ 1.13 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 64,677,889 65,239,470 66,839,504 67,621,345 67,758,097 64,957,128 67,783,524 Diluted 64,815,029 65,378,500 67,028,978 67,796,346 67,907,267 65,088,908 67,928,829 Period end shares outstanding 64,398,846 64,789,943 65,834,395 67,621,369 67,621,111 64,398,846 67,621,111 See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Nonaccrual loans Alabama $ 2,327 $ 2,971 $ 3,361 $ 3,953 $ 3,685 Florida 330 408 1,175 1,180 2,978 Mississippi (2) 39,373 41,145 44,331 41,351 39,006 Tennessee (3) 8,455 8,806 8,696 13,195 5,338 Texas 2,403 3,093 4,061 8,157 10,356 Total nonaccrual loans 52,888 56,423 61,624 67,836 61,363 Other real estate Alabama 6,451 6,878 6,873 7,526 8,290 Florida 7,826 8,120 8,771 8,931 9,789 Mississippi (2) 15,511 15,421 17,255 18,191 19,358 Tennessee (3) 815 994 1,025 1,083 1,486 Texas 640 726 744 744 744 Total other real estate 31,243 32,139 34,668 36,475 39,667 Total nonperforming assets $ 84,131 $ 88,562 $ 96,292 $ 104,311 $ 101,030 LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 1,245 $ 670 $ 856 $ 726 $ 529 LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 38,355 $ 40,793 $ 37,384 $ 34,115 $ 34,693 Quarter Ended Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Beginning Balance $ 79,005 $ 79,290 $ 88,874 $ 83,566 $ 81,235 $ 79,290 $ 76,733 Transfers (4) — — — 772 782 — 782 Provision for loan losses 2,486 1,611 2,192 8,673 3,167 4,097 7,128 Charge-offs (2,937 ) (4,033 ) (16,509 ) (7,017 ) (3,421 ) (6,970 ) (5,963 ) Recoveries 1,845 2,137 4,733 2,880 1,803 3,982 4,886 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,092 ) (1,896 ) (11,776 ) (4,137 ) (1,618 ) (2,988 ) (1,077 ) Ending Balance $ 80,399 $ 79,005 $ 79,290 $ 88,874 $ 83,566 $ 80,399 $ 83,566 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) Alabama $ 1,187 $ 791 $ (346 ) $ 593 $ 434 $ 1,978 $ 1,052 Florida 48 (595 ) (160 ) (431 ) (811 ) (547 ) (1,674 ) Mississippi (2) 1,970 119 (3,594 ) (1,630 ) 2,768 2,089 5,432 Tennessee (3) 514 (234 ) 3,039 8,100 82 280 (186 ) Texas (1,233 ) 1,530 3,253 2,041 694 297 2,504 Total provision for loan losses $ 2,486 $ 1,611 $ 2,192 $ 8,673 $ 3,167 $ 4,097 $ 7,128 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (1) Alabama $ 278 $ 15 $ 203 $ 198 $ 112 $ 293 $ 196 Florida (130 ) (227 ) (238 ) (586 ) (122 ) (357 ) (1,082 ) Mississippi (2) 907 2,130 (1,873 ) 4,677 1,705 3,037 1,972 Tennessee (3) 44 50 7,875 (96 ) 70 94 179 Texas (7 ) (72 ) 5,809 (56 ) (147 ) (79 ) (188 ) Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,092 $ 1,896 $ 11,776 $ 4,137 $ 1,618 $ 2,988 $ 1,077 (1) Excludes acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) The allowance for loan losses balance related to the remaining loans acquired in the Bay Bank merger, which were transferred from acquired impaired loans to LHFI during the second quarter of 2018, and the remaining loans acquired in the Heritage acquisition and the Reliance merger, which were transferred from acquired impaired loans to LHFI during the third quarter of 2018. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2019 (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Return on equity 10.53 % 8.50 % 9.12 % 9.00 % 10.09 % 9.52 % 9.80 % Return on average tangible equity 14.14 % 11.55 % 12.41 % 12.26 % 13.77 % 12.86 % 13.41 % Return on assets 1.24 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.19 % 1.12 % 1.14 % Interest margin - Yield - FTE 4.37 % 4.32 % 4.21 % 4.16 % 4.06 % 4.35 % 3.99