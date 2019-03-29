Trustmark Corporation : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results April 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call April 24

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce its first quarter 2019
financial results in a news release on Tuesday, April 23, after close of
the market. Gerard R. Host, President and Chief Executive Officer, will
conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30
a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results.
Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877)
317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor
Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com.
A replay of the conference call will also be available through
Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in archived format at the same web address or by
calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10129934.
Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and
financial solutions through 195 offices in Alabama, Florida,
Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
