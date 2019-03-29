Log in
Trustmark Corporation : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results April 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call April 24

03/29/2019

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce its first quarter 2019 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, April 23, after close of the market. Gerard R. Host, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10129934.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 195 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.


© Business Wire 2019
