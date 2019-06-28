Log in
TRUSTMARK CORP

(TRMK)
Trustmark Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results July 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call July 24

06/28/2019

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, July 23, after close of the market. Gerard R. Host, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, July 24 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10132843.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 195 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 623 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,64
P/E ratio 2020 14,24
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 2 119 M
Chart TRUSTMARK CORP
Duration : Period :
Trustmark Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUSTMARK CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard R. Host President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Michael Summerford Chairman
Duane A. Dewey Chief Operating Officer
Louis E. Greer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Harry M. Walker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUSTMARK CORP15.12%2 119
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.56%180 913
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP16.03%55 809
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 764
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.78%49 682
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 322
