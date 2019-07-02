Log in
Truworths International : South Africa's Truworths in talks to restructure debt at British shoe chain Office

07/02/2019 | 03:45am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer Truworths International Ltd said on Tuesday its British footwear chain Office has entered debt restructuring talks with its lenders amid tough trading conditions.

"In light of the depressed retail trading environment currently being experienced in the UK, Office has entered into discussions with the relevant lenders regarding potential debt restructuring options," Truworths said in a statement

The company said Office has around 45 million pounds of debt, "a significant portion" of which will be settled through a lump sum payment maturing in December 2020.

Truworths acquired the Office chain in 2015 but the business has been under pressure due to the collapse of department store House of Fraser, where it had several concessions.

Retailers are struggling to cope with uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union, weakening consumer spending and an increasing shift to online sales, meaning many are weighed down with excess and costly store space as they invest in distribution centres and logistics.

The sector has already seen the collapse of BHS, music store HMV, electronics firm Maplin and cycle shop Evans.

The South African-listed clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer said the debt restructuring talks will not have a material impact on the its operations in its home market and the rest of Africa.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)

Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 18 261 M
EBIT 2019 3 134 M
Net income 2019 2 522 M
Debt 2019 1 042 M
Yield 2019 5,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 31 070 M
Chart TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Truworths International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 76,5  ZAR
Last Close Price 72,5  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Samuel Mark Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hilton Saven Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Brian Pfaff COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Francois Baissac Divisional Director-Information Systems
Anthony Joseph Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-17.32%2 205
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.34%93 756
KERING27.58%74 697
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.52%64 036
ROSS STORES19.13%36 149
HENNES & MAURITZ31.73%26 039
