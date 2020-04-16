Log in
TRUXTON CORPORATION

(TRUX)
Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/16/2020 | 08:36am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share payable June 26, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2020.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations       
Andrew MayTamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.comtamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

 

Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Stumb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew L. May President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Overton Colton Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Gustavus A. Puryear Director
Charles W. Cook Chairman-Emeritus
