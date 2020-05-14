Log in
Truxton Corporation Named 17th Top Bank in U.S. by American Banker

05/14/2020 | 10:31am EDT
  • Honored for 3-year return on average equity
  • Recognized as a top bank for the eighth year in a row
  • Only ranked bank in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 best performing banks in the nation. Truxton Corporation has earned this recognition for eight consecutive years and is the only Nashville bank to make the list this year.

American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton Corporation ranked 17 out of 511 institutions that qualified for the ranking, with a 3-year return on average equity of 14.64 percent. 

Andrew May, President and Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are honored to be recognized by American Banker. We have continued to produce high returns on equity despite very conservative capital ratios and lower leverage.” Tom Stumb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added, “In 2019, we earned a 15.8% return on average equity for the year and 1.92% on average assets. Both numbers are the best ever for Truxton.”

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. 

Investor RelationsMedia Relations 
Andrew MayTamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.comtamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
