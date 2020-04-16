Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results 0 04/16/2020 | 08:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.87 per share compared to $2.2 million or $0.78 per share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income rose by 13% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 12%.

“We are very pleased with results in the first quarter, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the Truxton team,” stated Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “By the end of the quarter, however, our country was facing an unprecedented public health crisis, dramatically reducing economic activity. Truxton has taken extensive measures to protect the health of our staff and clients. We have begun efforts to work with our borrowers to give them the time to recover from the downturn, protect the assets of our shareholders. Our wealth management clients continue to benefit from prudent asset selection and tax sensitive trading strategies. The rest of the year will be challenging, but Truxton starts down this road with exceptionally strong capital, earnings, and credit quality.” Key Highlights Non-interest income grew to $3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 5% for the first quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 90% of non-interest income.

Loans rose by 12% to $375 million compared to March 31, 2019, and were up 4% compared to December 31, 2019. First quarter new loan production was $18.0 million.

Total deposits decreased by 4% from December 31, 2019, and increased by 4% from March 31, 2019. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.38%. That represents an increase of 17 basis points from the 3.21% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and an increase of 15 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Cost of funds decreased to 0.71% in the first quarter of 2020 from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 1.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Truxton entered this period of declining rates with a strong book of fixed rate loans and investments. Over the near term, declining rates should help our net interest margin.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at March 31, 2020. Truxton had $2 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago.

Allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million, $3.4 million, and $3.4 million at quarter end for March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, quarters, respectively. For the three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.94%, and 0.99%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively.

Tax expense increased by 25% from the December 31, 2019 quarter and by 5% from the March 31, 2019 period. Effective tax rate was low in the final quarter of 2019 because of certain loans, funded late in the year, for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year-end balance of the loan. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.21% for March 31, 2020, 11.30% for December 31, 2019, and 11.15% for March 31, 2019. Book value per common share was $23.19, $22.84, and $21.52 for March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.03 per common share. About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com



Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) March 31,

2020* December

2019 March 31,

2019* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,433 $ 8,868 $ 5,349 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 5,394 19,519 8,061 Federal funds sold 2,038 8,808 120 Cash and cash equivalents 16,865 37,195 13,530 Time deposits in other financial institutions 4,659 5,157 14,280 Securities available for sale 122,112 116,032 111,608 Gross loans 379,072 364,134 339,176 Allowance for loan losses (3,592 ) (3,409 ) (3,356 ) Net loans 375,480 360,725 335,820 Bank owned life insurance 10,026 9,973 9,809 Restricted equity securities 2,606 2,599 2,583 Premises and equipment, net 376 273 383 Accrued interest receivable 1,865 1,842 1,883 Deferred tax asset, net 608 520 653 Other assets 6,767 4,448 4,137 Total assets $ 541,364 $ 538,764 $ 494,686 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 120,269 $ 119,999 $ 107,248 Interest bearing 309,032 328,077 304,152 Total deposits 429,301 448,076 411,400 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38,262 18,411 19,090 Federal Funds purchased - - - Other liabilities 8,454 8,914 4,903 Total liabilities 476,017 475,401 435,393 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 30,362 29,770 28,882 Retained earnings 35,151 33,511 30,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (166 ) 82 (372 ) Total shareholders' equity 65,347 63,363 59,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 541,364 $ 538,764 $ 494,686 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.



Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020* December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,742 $ 2,596 $ 2,672 Service charges on deposit accounts 79 82 70 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 2 Bank owned life insurance income 54 54 54 Other 148 57 74 Total non-interest income 3,023 2,789 2,872 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,177 $ 4,062 $ 3,921 Taxable securities 534 584 498 Tax-exempt securities 196 196 247 Interest bearing deposits 109 125 156 Federal funds sold 14 8 5 Other interest income 12 45 32 Total interest income 5,042 5,020 4,859 Interest expense Deposits 732 984 1,082 Short-term borrowings - 1 7 Long-term borrowings 91 90 121 Total interest expense 823 1,075 1,210 Net interest income 4,219 3,945 3,649 Provision for loan losses 185 0 0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,034 3,945 3,649 Total revenue, net 7,057 6,734 6,521 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,928 2,671 2,793 Occupancy 199 200 197 Furniture and equipment 26 27 27 Data processing 263 342 299 Wealth management processing fees 124 126 112 Advertising and public relations 43 121 38 Professional services 168 211 115 FDIC insurance assessments 15 -73 35 Other 264 195 194 Total non interest expense 4,030 3,820 3,810 Income before income taxes 3,027 2,914 2,711 Income tax expense 550 441 523 Net income $ 2,477 $ 2,473 $ 2,188 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.89 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.88 $ 0.78 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020* December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $0.88 $0.89 $0.80 Diluted $0.87 $0.88 $0.78 Book value per common share $23.19 $22.84 $21.52 Tangible book value per common share $23.19 $22.84 $21.52 Basic weighted average comm shares 2,729,167 2,699,777 2,677,947 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,761,639 2,754,101 2,729,774 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,817,354 2,774,655 2,754,788 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 12.07% 12.35% 12.00% Average Loans $368,017 $348,635 $332,819 Average earning assets (1) $510,110 $492,829 $469,928 Average total assets $538,334 $518,902 $490,230 Average stockholders' equity $65,434 $65,457 $57,593 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans 0 0 0 90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0 Total nonperforming loans 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets 0 0 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) 2 0 -2 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95% 0.94% 0.99% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 11.21% 11.30% 11.15% Common equity tier 1 13.41% 13.70% 14.43% Total risk-based capital 14.21% 14.51% 15.32% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 65.74% 55.67% 58.53% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.85% 1.89% 1.81% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 15.22% 15.77% 15.41% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 15.22% 15.77% 15.41% Net interest margin 3.38% 3.21% 3.23% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.

Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020*

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019*

Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $368,017 4.55 $4,159 $348,635 4.60 $4,044 $332,819 4.77 $3,917 Loan fees $0 0.04 $34 $0 0.03 $24 $0 0.02 $17 Loans with fees $368,017 4.58 $4,193 $348,635 4.63 $4,068 $332,819 4.79 $3,935 Mortgage loans held for sale $122 3.23 $1 $13 3.55 $0 $66 1.44 $0 Federal funds sold $3,143 1.75 $14 $1,944 1.66 $8 $851 2.48 $5 Deposits with banks $24,224 1.82 $109 $25,747 1.93 $125 $24,211 2.61 $156 Investment securities - taxable $87,665 2.44 $534 $89,614 2.61 $584 $77,423 2.57 $498 Investment securities - tax-exempt $26,939 3.93 $196 $26,876 3.93 $196 $34,558 4.26 $247 Total Earning Assets $510,110 4.03 $5,048 $492,829 4.07 $4,981 $469,928 4.27 $4,841 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses 3,411 -3,411 -3,356 Cash and due from banks $9,399 $8,263 $6,693 Premises and equipment $1,728 $1,623 $300 Accrued interest receivable $1,651 $1,600 $1,588 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $16,829 $16,343 $16,456 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 2,028 1,656 -1,379 Total Assets $538,334 $518,903 $490,230 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $32,868 0.69 $56 $28,241 0.41 $29 $26,545 0.95 $62 Savings and Money Market $368,211 0.66 $605 $349,734 0.84 $737 $339,115 1.17 $981 Time deposits - Retail $10,497 1.46 $38 $14,023 1.83 $65 $11,465 1.14 $32 Time Deposits - Wholesale $5,488 2.38 $32 $8,695 6.99 $153 $1,243 2.20 $7 Total interest bearing deposits $417,075 0.71 $732 $400,693 0.97 $984 $378,368 1.16 $1,082 Federal home Loan Bank advances $20,950 1.72 $91 $18,490 1.89 $90 $24,378 2.00 $122 Other borrowings $1,456 0.04 $0 $1,417 0.21 $1 $884 3.08 $7 Total borrowed funds $22,405 1.61 $91 $19,907 1.77 $91 $25,262 2.03 $128 Total interest bearing liabilities $439,480 0.75 $823 $420,600 1.01 $1,074 $403,631 1.21 $1,210 Net interest rate spread 3.28 $4,225 3.06 $3,907 3.06 $3,631 Non-interest bearing deposits $27,470 $27,422 $25,445 Other liabilities $5,938 $5,423 $3,560 Stockholder's equity $64,434 $65,457 $57,593 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $538,323 $518,902 $490,228 Cost of funds 0.71 0.95 1.14 Net interest margin 3.38 3.21 3.23 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

