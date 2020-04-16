Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.87 per share compared to $2.2 million or $0.78 per share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income rose by 13% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 12%.
“We are very pleased with results in the first quarter, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the Truxton team,” stated Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “By the end of the quarter, however, our country was facing an unprecedented public health crisis, dramatically reducing economic activity. Truxton has taken extensive measures to protect the health of our staff and clients. We have begun efforts to work with our borrowers to give them the time to recover from the downturn, protect the assets of our shareholders. Our wealth management clients continue to benefit from prudent asset selection and tax sensitive trading strategies. The rest of the year will be challenging, but Truxton starts down this road with exceptionally strong capital, earnings, and credit quality.”
Key Highlights
Non-interest income grew to $3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 5% for the first quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 90% of non-interest income.
Loans rose by 12% to $375 million compared to March 31, 2019, and were up 4% compared to December 31, 2019. First quarter new loan production was $18.0 million.
Total deposits decreased by 4% from December 31, 2019, and increased by 4% from March 31, 2019. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.38%. That represents an increase of 17 basis points from the 3.21% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and an increase of 15 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Cost of funds decreased to 0.71% in the first quarter of 2020 from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 1.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Truxton entered this period of declining rates with a strong book of fixed rate loans and investments. Over the near term, declining rates should help our net interest margin.
Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at March 31, 2020. Truxton had $2 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago.
Allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million, $3.4 million, and $3.4 million at quarter end for March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, quarters, respectively. For the three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.94%, and 0.99%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively.
Tax expense increased by 25% from the December 31, 2019 quarter and by 5% from the March 31, 2019 period. Effective tax rate was low in the final quarter of 2019 because of certain loans, funded late in the year, for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year-end balance of the loan. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.21% for March 31, 2020, 11.30% for December 31, 2019, and 11.15% for March 31, 2019. Book value per common share was $23.19, $22.84, and $21.52 for March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.03 per common share.
About Truxton Trust Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
5,394
19,519
8,061
Federal funds sold
2,038
8,808
120
Cash and cash equivalents
16,865
37,195
13,530
Time deposits in other financial institutions
4,659
5,157
14,280
Securities available for sale
122,112
116,032
111,608
Gross loans
379,072
364,134
339,176
Allowance for loan losses
(3,592
)
(3,409
)
(3,356
)
Net loans
375,480
360,725
335,820
Bank owned life insurance
10,026
9,973
9,809
Restricted equity securities
2,606
2,599
2,583
Premises and equipment, net
376
273
383
Accrued interest receivable
1,865
1,842
1,883
Deferred tax asset, net
608
520
653
Other assets
6,767
4,448
4,137
Total assets
$
541,364
$
538,764
$
494,686
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
120,269
$
119,999
$
107,248
Interest bearing
309,032
328,077
304,152
Total deposits
429,301
448,076
411,400
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
38,262
18,411
19,090
Federal Funds purchased
-
-
-
Other liabilities
8,454
8,914
4,903
Total liabilities
476,017
475,401
435,393
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Additional paid-in capital
30,362
29,770
28,882
Retained earnings
35,151
33,511
30,783
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(166
)
82
(372
)
Total shareholders' equity
65,347
63,363
59,293
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
541,364
$
538,764
$
494,686
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020*
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019*
Non-interest income
Wealth management services
$
2,742
$
2,596
$
2,672
Service charges on deposit accounts
79
82
70
Securities gains (losses), net
0
0
2
Bank owned life insurance income
54
54
54
Other
148
57
74
Total non-interest income
3,023
2,789
2,872
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
4,177
$
4,062
$
3,921
Taxable securities
534
584
498
Tax-exempt securities
196
196
247
Interest bearing deposits
109
125
156
Federal funds sold
14
8
5
Other interest income
12
45
32
Total interest income
5,042
5,020
4,859
Interest expense
Deposits
732
984
1,082
Short-term borrowings
-
1
7
Long-term borrowings
91
90
121
Total interest expense
823
1,075
1,210
Net interest income
4,219
3,945
3,649
Provision for loan losses
185
0
0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,034
3,945
3,649
Total revenue, net
7,057
6,734
6,521
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,928
2,671
2,793
Occupancy
199
200
197
Furniture and equipment
26
27
27
Data processing
263
342
299
Wealth management processing fees
124
126
112
Advertising and public relations
43
121
38
Professional services
168
211
115
FDIC insurance assessments
15
-73
35
Other
264
195
194
Total non interest expense
4,030
3,820
3,810
Income before income taxes
3,027
2,914
2,711
Income tax expense
550
441
523
Net income
$
2,477
$
2,473
$
2,188
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.88
$
0.89
$
0.80
Diluted
$
0.87
$
0.88
$
0.78
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020*
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019*
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share
Basic
$0.88
$0.89
$0.80
Diluted
$0.87
$0.88
$0.78
Book value per common share
$23.19
$22.84
$21.52
Tangible book value per common share
$23.19
$22.84
$21.52
Basic weighted average comm shares
2,729,167
2,699,777
2,677,947
Diluted weighted average common shares
2,761,639
2,754,101
2,729,774
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,817,354
2,774,655
2,754,788
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio
12.07%
12.35%
12.00%
Average Loans
$368,017
$348,635
$332,819
Average earning assets (1)
$510,110
$492,829
$469,928
Average total assets
$538,334
$518,902
$490,230
Average stockholders' equity
$65,434
$65,457
$57,593
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans
0
0
0
90+ days past due still accruing
0
0
0
Total nonperforming loans
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
0
0
0
Net charge offs (recoveries)
2
0
-2
Nonperforming loans to assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.95%
0.94%
0.99%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
NA
NA
NA
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage
11.21%
11.30%
11.15%
Common equity tier 1
13.41%
13.70%
14.43%
Total risk-based capital
14.21%
14.51%
15.32%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio
65.74%
55.67%
58.53%
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.85%
1.89%
1.81%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)
15.22%
15.77%
15.41%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)
15.22%
15.77%
15.41%
Net interest margin
3.38%
3.21%
3.23%
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020*
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019*
Average Balances
Rates/ Yields (%)
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Balances
Rates/ Yields (%)
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Balances
Rates/ Yields (%)
Interest Income/ Expense
Earning Assets
Loans
$368,017
4.55
$4,159
$348,635
4.60
$4,044
$332,819
4.77
$3,917
Loan fees
$0
0.04
$34
$0
0.03
$24
$0
0.02
$17
Loans with fees
$368,017
4.58
$4,193
$348,635
4.63
$4,068
$332,819
4.79
$3,935
Mortgage loans held for sale
$122
3.23
$1
$13
3.55
$0
$66
1.44
$0
Federal funds sold
$3,143
1.75
$14
$1,944
1.66
$8
$851
2.48
$5
Deposits with banks
$24,224
1.82
$109
$25,747
1.93
$125
$24,211
2.61
$156
Investment securities - taxable
$87,665
2.44
$534
$89,614
2.61
$584
$77,423
2.57
$498
Investment securities - tax-exempt
$26,939
3.93
$196
$26,876
3.93
$196
$34,558
4.26
$247
Total Earning Assets
$510,110
4.03
$5,048
$492,829
4.07
$4,981
$469,928
4.27
$4,841
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses
3,411
-3,411
-3,356
Cash and due from banks
$9,399
$8,263
$6,693
Premises and equipment
$1,728
$1,623
$300
Accrued interest receivable
$1,651
$1,600
$1,588
Other real estate
$0
$0
$0
Other assets
$16,829
$16,343
$16,456
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities
2,028
1,656
-1,379
Total Assets
$538,334
$518,903
$490,230
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
$32,868
0.69
$56
$28,241
0.41
$29
$26,545
0.95
$62
Savings and Money Market
$368,211
0.66
$605
$349,734
0.84
$737
$339,115
1.17
$981
Time deposits - Retail
$10,497
1.46
$38
$14,023
1.83
$65
$11,465
1.14
$32
Time Deposits - Wholesale
$5,488
2.38
$32
$8,695
6.99
$153
$1,243
2.20
$7
Total interest bearing deposits
$417,075
0.71
$732
$400,693
0.97
$984
$378,368
1.16
$1,082
Federal home Loan Bank advances
$20,950
1.72
$91
$18,490
1.89
$90
$24,378
2.00
$122
Other borrowings
$1,456
0.04
$0
$1,417
0.21
$1
$884
3.08
$7
Total borrowed funds
$22,405
1.61
$91
$19,907
1.77
$91
$25,262
2.03
$128
Total interest bearing liabilities
$439,480
0.75
$823
$420,600
1.01
$1,074
$403,631
1.21
$1,210
Net interest rate spread
3.28
$4,225
3.06
$3,907
3.06
$3,631
Non-interest bearing deposits
$27,470
$27,422
$25,445
Other liabilities
$5,938
$5,423
$3,560
Stockholder's equity
$64,434
$65,457
$57,593
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$538,323
$518,902
$490,228
Cost of funds
0.71
0.95
1.14
Net interest margin
3.38
3.21
3.23
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.