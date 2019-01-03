Trxade Group Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Shareholder Value

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD ) (“Trxade” or the “Company”), a web-based procurement platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services, announced today that it has retained Hayden IR , a national investor relations consulting firm, to implement a strategic investor relations program grounded in best practices. Hayden IR will work to raise Trxade’s visibility within the investment community by strengthening its relationships and increasing awareness with the goal of ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

“We are encouraged by the continued progress of our business and the integration of our strategic acquisition of Retail Specialty Pharmacy. The mid-2018 $1 billion acquisition of PillPack by Amazon.com supports our focus on e-commerce and delivery of pharmaceuticals and the vast prospect for growth and market opportunity. We believe we are well positioned to expand into the consumer market of purchasing, mail order and delivery directly to consumers,” said Mr. Suren Ajjarapu, Trxade’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to all of this positive momentum, the Board and management believed it was an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to strengthen our capital markets strategy, help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that throughout their national footprint, Hayden IR will help us more effectively communicate our accelerated growth strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors.”

Hayden IR ( www.HaydenIR.com ) is a highly regarded investor relations consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued emerging growth companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, Hayden IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. Hayden IR helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, Hayden IR helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About Trxade Group , Inc .

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD ) is a market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group currently operates the trading platform with 9,300 registered members. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.trxadegroup.com , http://www.trxade.com , http://www.delivmeds.com .

