TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED

(TNP)
Tsakos Energy Navigation : TEN Ltd. CEO to Join ‘Deep Dive into TEN & the Tanker Sector' Webinar on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 am EDT

07/13/2020 | 10:36am EDT

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED

(TEN)

367 Syngrou Avenue, 175 64 P. Faliro, Hellas

Tel: 30210 94 07 710-3, Fax: 30210 94 07 716, e-mail: ten@tenn.gr

Website: http://www.tenn.gr

Press Release July 13, 2020

TEN Ltd. CEO to Join 'Deep Dive into TEN & the Tanker Sector' Webinar on

Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 am EDT

New York - July 13, 2020 - TEN, Ltd ("TEN" or the "Company") (NYSE:TNP) today announced that Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of INTERTANKO from 2014 - 2018, will join a Webinar organized by Capital Link featuring a live one-on-one discussion with Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head of Energy Maritime Shipping Equity Research at Jefferies.

The focus of this in-depth discussion will be on three main verticals: TEN's development, strategy, market positioning and competitive advantages. Secondly, it will examine the tanker market including both crude oil and product tanker segments as a well as the LNG market. Lastly, the discussion will also address critical issues surrounding the industry, its overall outlook and direction.

The webinar will last for about one hour. After a 40-minute discussion, there will be a live Q&A session. The webinar can be accessed on http://webinars.capitallink.com/2020/TEN/.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years in the capital markets, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 65 double-hull vessels in the water, one LNG carrier, two suezmax tankers and up to three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, exceeding 8.0 million dwt.

For further information, please contact:

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis Markella Kara

Tel: +212 661 7566 Email:ten@capitallink.com

Visit our company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

Disclaimer

TEN - Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 14:35:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 682 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 9,56 $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 83,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolas P. Tsakos President, CEO & Executive Director
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
George V. Saroglou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Paul Durham Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gordon Jolliffe Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED-56.15%180
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-34.30%802
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-66.19%733
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-10.57%648
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-44.49%476
BW LPG LIMITED-58.02%454
