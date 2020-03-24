Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited    TNP   BMG9108L1081

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED

(TNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsakos Energy Navigation : Ten Ltd.Reports Profits For Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 And Declares Dividend Of $0.05 Per Common Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:18am EDT

TEN, Ltd .

367 Syngrou Avenue, 175 64 P. Faliro, Greece

Tel: 30210 94 07 710, Fax: 30210 94 07 716, e-mail:ten@tenn.gr

Website: http://www.tenn.gr

Press Release

March 24, 2020

TEN LTD.REPORTS PROFITS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019

AND DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER COMMON SHARE

200% Increase in Operating Income before impairments Y-o-Y

$208 million Repayment of Debt and Preferred in 2019

Very Firm Current Rates - Market Long Fundamentals Favorable

Initiating $50 million Stock Buyback Program

Athens, Greece-March24, 2020- TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the "Company") reports results (unaudited) for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 YEAR RESULTS

In 2019, TEN produced profits of $42.7 million before non-cash impairment charges and positive net income of $15.1 million, a $76 million turnaround from 2018. Such improvement in profitability was primarily due to the very strong freight market that arose in the fourth quarter of the year, and still the case today, and resulted in voyage revenues reaching $597.5 million.

Operating income reached $113.5 million compared to $37.8 million in 2018, both before non- cash impairment charges, a threefold increase.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $257 million in 2019, $66.2 million more than in 2018, a 35% increase.

The average daily time charter equivalent rate per vessel climbed to almost $21,400 with fleet utilization again at a high 96.2% as a result of the Company's time-charter policy and the continued excellent relationship with our first-class clients, with many of the contracts renewed in the year on attractive terms.

Excluding impairment charges, in nearly all expense categories, the numbers were almost the same as in 2018, except for depreciation which decreased due to the sale of vessels and impairments at the end of 2018. Average daily operating expenses remained stable at about $7,700. Vessel overhead costs per ship per day averaged $1,182, similar to 2018.

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

1

The outstanding loan balance decreased to $1.545 billion from $1.607 billion at the end of 2018, resulting to a $2.0 million interest and financing savings in 2019.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

In the fourth quarter of 2019, TEN Ltd. generated profits of $40.7 million, before non-cash impairment charges, compared to $2.8 million before non-cash impairment charges for the equivalent quarter in 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was at $13.1 million compared to a net loss of $63.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Operating income in the fourth quarter, before non-cash impairment charges, amounted to $55.0 million, more than double the operating income generated in the 2018 fourth quarter, before non-cash impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 36% to $90 million and total cash balances by the end of the quarter (and year) neared $200 million.

This substantial and material improvement in fourth quarter net income results was mostly due to gross revenues increasing by $21.6 million, 14.1% up from the 2018 fourth quarter with an almost identical number of vessels in the fleet, elevating total voyage revenues to $175.4 million for the quarter.

The increase in revenue was due to a greatly improved crude tanker market during the quarter, in which 16 vessels operating in spot trades enjoyed the strongest rates seen in the last five years, as oil demand strengthened and oil supplies increased, especially from the U.S, while growth of the global fleet continued its downward trend. Moreover, vessels on time charter with profit sharing provisions began to see significant income over and above their applicable minimum rates helping the average daily TCE per vessel in the fleet to reach $25,576, a 19.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition, the two LNG carriers Neo Energy and Maria Energy, again earned higher rates in the fourth quarter of 2019 than in the 2018 fourth quarter, by 45% and 58% respectively.

Our fleet of 65 operating vessels achieved again high utilization rates, averaging 98.4%, with only one vessel in dry-dock for just part of the quarter.

Expenses incurred by the Company in the fourth quarter were relatively stable in all categories compared to the 2018 fourth quarter. Voyage expenses, however, experienced a 22% reduction much due to lower bunker costs. Total operating costs remained almost the same at $46.0 million, while daily average operating costs per vessel stayed at approximately $7,800.

G&A expenses remained at $7.3 million and depreciation and amortization charges were somewhat lower due to vessels held for sale that no longer incurred depreciation.

Interest and finance costs were down by nearly half that of the 2018 fourth quarter, falling to $13.7 million from $26.2 million, mainly due to bunker hedge positive valuation movements.

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

2

Dividend (Common Shares) and Stock Buyback

The Company will pay a dividend of $0.05 per common share in June 2020 and has received authorization from the Company's Board of Directors to commence an up to $50 million common and preferred stock buyback.

Corporate Strategy& Outlook

In hindsight, 2019 looks now a very normal year regardless of its rollercoaster market changes. In today's turbulent environment, TEN maintains its steady course navigating unprecedented challenges with success. With oil prices collapsing the demand for inventory build-up and transportation services is booming. TEN with its flexible employment model is taking advantage of that to the full. The increasing floating storage of oil and the developing contango following the precipitous decline in the price of crude, has led to a reduction in fleet capacity which should assist in maintaining the strong rates currently in evidence.

"As the impact of the coronavirus is being felt around the globe, TEN's business model is able not only to sustain such shocks, but also profit from them as well. Our long-established strategy of providing downside protection and upside potential is working well and we remain confident that we will continue taking advantage of the strong freight environment while offering investors healthy returns," Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN commented. "With significant cash flow visibility, a healthy balance sheet and favorable industry fundamentals, like the continuously low orderbook, we remain confident that once the panic selling stops TEN will be ascribed a valuation that it merits and deserves. In the meantime, management top priority is to maintain the good health of its seafarers and onshore employees and wishes all good health in these challenging times," Mr. Saroglou concluded.

CONFERENCE CALL

As previously announced, today, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 877 55 39962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, March 31, 2020 by dialing 1 866 331 1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)3333 00 9785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

3

TEN's Growth Program

#

Name

Type

Delivery

Status

Employment

1

HN8041

Suezmax

Q3 2020

Under Construction

Yes

2

HN8042

Suezmax

Q4 2020

Under Construction

Yes

3

HN3157

LNG

Q4 2021

Under Construction

Under Discussion

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels including two suezmax tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.4 million dwt.

For further information please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. George Saroglou, COO +30210 94 07 710 gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

+212 661 7566 ten@capitallink.com

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

4

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31 (unaudited)

December 31 (unaudited)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

DATA

2019

2018

2019

2018

Voyage revenues

$

175,386

$

153,755

$

597,452

$

529,879

Voyage expenses

28,914

34,790

125,802

125,350

Charter hire expense

2,728

2,719

10,822

10,822

Vessel operating expenses

46,070

45,428

180,233

181,693

Depreciation and amortization

35,359

37,225

139,424

146,798

General and administrative expenses

7,321

7,261

27,696

27,032

Loss on sale of vessels

-

-

-

364

Impairment charges

27,613

65,965

27,613

65,965

Total expenses

148,005

193,388

511,590

558,024

Operating income (loss)

27,381

(39,633)

85,862

(28,145)

Interest and finance costs, net

(13,735)

(26,226)

(74,723)

(76,809)

Interest income

456

832

3,694

2,507

Other, net

(791)

1,730

(825)

1,405

Total other expenses, net

(14,070)

(23,664)

(71,854)

(72,897)

Net income (loss)

13,311

(63,297)

14,008

(101,042)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to the non-

controlling interest

(194)

148

1,118

1,839

Net income (loss) attributable to Tsakos Energy

Navigation Limited

$

13,117

$

(63,149)

$

15,126

$

(99,203)

Effect of preferred dividends

(9,788)

(10,204)

(40,400)

(33,763)

Deemed dividend on Series B preferred shares

-

-

(2,750)

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Limited

$

3,329

$

(73,353)

$

(28,024)

$

(132,966)

Earnings (Loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.04

$

(0.84)

$

(0.32)

$

(1.53)

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

90,510,341

87,604,645

88,757,923

87,111,636

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

5

BALANCE SHEET DATA

December 31

December 31

2019

2018

Cash

197,770

220,526

Other assets

261,607

138,924

Vessels, net

2,633,251

2,829,447

Advances for vessels under construction

61,475

16,161

Total assets

$

3,154,103

$

3,205,058

Debt, net of deferred finance costs

1,534,296

1,595,601

Other liabilities

147,488

102,680

Stockholders' equity

1,472,319

1,506,777

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,154,103

$

3,205,058

Three months ended

Year ended

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

December 31

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash from operating activities

$

62,976

$

39,000

$

184,349

$

73,945

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(41,908)

$

(5,552)

$

(102,205)

$

(179)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(302)

$

(45,490)

$

(104,900)

$

(55,913)

TCE per ship per day

$

25,576

$

21,439

$

21,378

$

18,226

Operating expenses per ship per day

$

7,828

$

7,715

$

7,716

$

7,745

Vessel overhead costs per ship per day

$

1,228

$

1,233

$

1,182

$

1,152

9,056

8,948

8,898

8,897

FLEET DATA

Average number of vessels during period

64.8

64.0

64.2

64.3

Number of vessels at end of period

65.0

64.0

65.0

64.0

Average age of fleet at end of period

Years

9.1

8.2

9.1

8.2

Dwt at end of period (in thousands)

7,051

6,936

7,051

6,936

Time charter employment - fixed rate

Days

2,647

2,660

9,737

9,600

Time charter employment - variable rate

Days

1,733

1,288

6,550

6,464

Period employment (coa) at market rates

Days

169

224

799

1,215

Spot voyage employment at market rates

Days

1,313

1,501

5,456

5,294

Total operating days

5,862

5,673

22,542

22,573

Total available days

5,960

5,888

23,432

23,460

Utilization

98.4%

96.3%

96.2%

96.2%

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

6

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss) attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation

Limited

13,117

(63,149)

15,126

(99,203)

Depreciation and amortization

35,359

37,225

139,424

146,798

Interest Expense

13,735

26,226

74,723

76,809

Loss on sale of vessel

-

-

-

364

Impairment charges

27,613

65,965

27,613

65,965

Adjusted EBITDA

$

89,824

66,267

$

256,886

190,733

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures:

  1. TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 107 days lost for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 446 for the year of 2019 as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis, compared to 124 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 378 for the year of 2018.
  2. Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
  3. Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
  4. EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income (loss).

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepare d in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not incur corporation tax.

Visit our company website at:http://www.tenn.gr

DB1/ 94545330.1

7

Disclaimer

TEN - Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 12:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION L
08:31aTSAKOS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION : Ten Ltd.Reports Profits For Fourth Quarter And Year E..
PU
08:01aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION : TEN Ltd. Reports Profits for Fourth Quarter and Year ..
AQ
08:01aTEN Ltd. Reports Profits for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 and Declares Di..
GL
03/06TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION : TEN Ltd Announces Sale of Five Tankers, Three Suezmax..
AQ
02/04TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual ..
GL
01/09TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable..
GL
2019TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION : TEN LTD Announces Charter Extension for LNG Carrier
AQ
2019TSAKOS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 485 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 2,05  $
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolas P. Tsakos President, CEO & Executive Director
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
George V. Saroglou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Paul Durham Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gordon Jolliffe Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED-52.98%156
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-28.99%812
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-59.38%779
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-37.20%510
DORIAN LPG LTD.-47.42%387
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-48.37%351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group