Tsentrenergo : PJSC Centrenergo increases electricity sales in the “Day-ahead Market”

Recently, at the media became public information about artificial creating of electricity shortages in the most liquid market - the 'day-ahead market'. It was also noted, that major monopolization of the coal industry and the thermal power plant (TPP) segment, has led to this situation. In September, in the 'Day-ahead Market' shortages arose in almost every hour of the day, and in some hours, consumers could buy only 30% -40% from their electricity needs, which was leading to instability and price increasing.
Market share of The PJSC Centrenergo among thermal generation companies is less than 20%. However, due to the need of the covering deficits in the 'day-ahead market', the company decided that 90% of its electricity would be sold in the 'day-ahead market' from November. In this way, we inform our partners and counterparties that under bilateral contracts the company will sell no more than 10% of the electricity produced in November. Thereby, we inform our partners and counterparties, that under bilateral contracts the company will sell not more than 10% of the electricity, which will be produced in November.
In July-September, PJSC 'Centrenergo' increased its monthly electricity production by 31% from 821 million kW-h in July to 1,076 million kW-h. in September. In October, production is planned at 1,400 million kWh, which is 71% more than in July and 30% more than in September. In October, planned production is at 1,400 million kW-h, which is 71% more than in July and 30% more than in September. This increasing of production in company improves competition in the market, reduces potential deficits and provides the country with its own electricity production.
Volodymyr I. Potapenko
Acting Chief Executive
