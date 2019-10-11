Tsentrenergo : PJSC Centrenergo increases electricity sales in the “Day-ahead Market”

Recently, at the media became public information about artificial creating of electricity shortages in the most liquid market - the 'day-ahead market'. It was also noted, that major monopolization of the coal industry and the thermal power plant (TPP) segment, has led to this situation. In September, in the 'Day-ahead Market' shortages arose in almost every hour of the day, and in some hours, consumers could buy only 30% -40% from their electricity needs, which was leading to instability and price increasing.

Market share of The PJSC Centrenergo among thermal generation companies is less than 20%. However, due to the need of the covering deficits in the 'day-ahead market', the company decided that 90% of its electricity would be sold in the 'day-ahead market' from November. In this way, we inform our partners and counterparties that under bilateral contracts the company will sell no more than 10% of the electricity produced in November.

In July-September, PJSC 'Centrenergo' increased its monthly electricity production by 31% from 821 million kW-h in July to 1,076 million kW-h. in September. In October, production is planned at 1,400 million kWh, which is 71% more than in July and 30% more than in September. This increasing of production in company improves competition in the market, reduces potential deficits and provides the country with its own electricity production.


