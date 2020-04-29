Log in
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED

TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED

(600600)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 04/29
51.05 CNY   +2.10%
09:37pTSINGTAO BREWERY : 1Q Net Profit Fell 33.5% as Pandemic Hurt Sales
DJ
03/13TSINGTAO BREWERY : Announcement of date of board meeting
PU
02/28TSINGTAO BREWERY : List of directors and their roles and duties
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Tsingtao Brewery : 1Q Net Profit Fell 33.5% as Pandemic Hurt Sales

04/29/2020 | 09:37pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Tsingtao Brewery Co. reported a 33.5% decline in its first-quarter net profit, as beer sales were severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 537.18 million yuan ($75.91 million), while revenue fell 21% to CNY6.29 billion, the brewer said late Wednesday.

Tsingtao, one of China's largest brewer, said various consumption channels such as catering and night clubs were closed, which impacted sales volumes of its products in the Chinese market.

"Substantial decrease was seen in orders from overseas markets and exports as a result of the global pandemic," the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED 3.63% 47.15 End-of-day quote.3.29%
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED 2.10% 51.05 End-of-day quote.2.30%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 26 331 M
EBIT 2020 2 081 M
Net income 2020 1 734 M
Finance 2020 15 341 M
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 32 434 M
Chart TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,11  CNY
Last Close Price 43,05  CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Xing Huang Chairman
Gang Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhu Ming Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Li Hong Sun Member-Supervisory Board
Rui Yong Wang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED2.30%8 761
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-41.48%90 366
HEINEKEN N.V.-18.04%48 514
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED0.95%35 201
AMBEV S.A.-2.01%33 128
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-17.82%22 166
