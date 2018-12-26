TSR, Inc. : Files Complaint Against Stockholder Group for Violations of Federal Securities Laws

TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI), a provider of computer programming consulting
services (“TSR” or the “Company”), announced that today it filed a
complaint in the United Stated District Court, Southern District of New
York, against Zeff Capital, L.P., Zeff Holding Company, LLC, Daniel
Zeff, QAR Industries, Inc., Robert Fitzgerald, Fintech Consulting LLC
d/b/a ApTask, and Tajuddin Haslani for violations of the disclosure and
anti-fraud requirements of the federal securities laws under Sections
13(d) and 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”),
and the related rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”), for failing to disclose to the Company and
its stockholders their formation of a group and the group’s intention to
seize control of TSR. The complaint requests that the court, among other
things, declare that the defendants have solicited proxies without
filing timely, accurate and complete reports on Schedule 13D in
violation of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, direct the defendants to
file with the SEC complete and accurate disclosures, enjoin the
defendants from voting any of their shares prior to such time as
complete and accurate disclosures have been filed, and enjoin the
defendants from further violations of the Exchange Act with respect to
the securities of TSR.
