TSR, Inc. : Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended February 28, 2019
0
04/12/2019 | 08:02am EDT
TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSRI), a provider of computer programming consulting
services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended
February 28, 2019.
For the quarter ended February 28, 2019, revenue decreased 1.8% from the
same quarter last year to $14.8 million. Net loss attributable to TSR
for the current quarter was $676,000 as compared to net loss
attributable to TSR of $19,000 in the prior year quarter. Additionally,
net loss per share for the current quarter was $0.34 compared to net
loss per share of $0.01 in the prior year quarter.
Christopher Hughes, CEO, stated, “Revenue decreased 1.8% for the third
quarter reflecting a decrease in average billing rates for consultants
on billing with customers and a higher discount plan put in place for a
major customer. Cost of sales decreased at a lower rate yielding a
decrease in gross margin. Selling, general and administrative expenses
increased by $723,000. The increase in SG&A was due to a significant
increase in professional and advisory fees in connection with various
stockholder lawsuits and our on-going contested proxy solicitation
relating to our annual meeting, which we postponed to a date to be
determined as a result of these lawsuits and the stockholder proposals
to be brought before the annual meeting.”
Certain statements contained herein, including statements as to the
Company’s plans, future prospects and future cash flow requirements are
forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to known and
unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the
following: the success of the Company’s plan for growth, both internal
and through the previously announced pursuit of suitable acquisition
candidates; impact of adverse economic conditions on client spending
which has a negative impact on the Company’s business; risks relating to
the competitive nature of the markets for contract computer programming
services; the extent to which market conditions for the Company’s
contract computer programming services will continue to adversely affect
the Company’s business; the concentration of the Company’s business with
certain customers; uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to maintain
its relations with existing customers and expand its business; the
impact of changes in the industry such as the use of vendor management
companies in connection with the consultant procurement process; the
increase in customers moving IT operations offshore and the Company’s
ability to adapt to changing market conditions; the risks, uncertainties
and expense of the legal proceedings to which the Company is a party and
the proxy contest involving the Company; and other risks and
uncertainties described in the Company’s filings under the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934. The Company is under no obligation to publicly
update or revise forward-looking statements.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 28, 2019
February 28, 2018
February 28, 2019
February 28, 2018
Revenue, net
$
14,783,000
$
15,058,000
$
47,766,000
$
48,610,000
Cost of Sales
12,652,000
12,772,000
40,280,000
40,760,000
Selling, general and
administrative expenses
3,047,000
2,324,000
8,449,000
7,180,000
Total operating expenses
15,699,000
15,096,000
48,729,000
47,940,000
Income (loss) from operations
(916,000
)
(38,000
)
(963,000
)
670,000
Other income, net
6,000
7,000
10,000
19,000
Pre-tax income (loss)
(910,000
)
(31,000
)
(953,000
)
689,000
Income tax provision (benefit)
(235,000
)
(23,000
)
(247,000
)
283,000
Consolidated net income (loss)
(675,000
)
(8,000
)
(706,000
)
406,000
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest