TSS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 RESULTS

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $20.4 million compared with $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin of 10% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 35% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Achieved operating income of $440,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $1,463,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and an operating loss of $12,000 in the third quarter of 2019. (Fourth quarter of 2018 included a gain of $1,140,000 from the sale of assets of our power and cooling solutions business in Virginia).

Net income of $346,000 or $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $1,327,000 or $0.08 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $680,000 compared with pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $882,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Normalized Adjusted EBITDA of $680,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a pro forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA loss of $258,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

FY 2019 Highlights :

2019 revenue of $32.8 million compared with $22.3 million in 2018.

Gross margin of 20% in 2019 compared with 38% in 2018.

Achieved operating income of $480,000 in 2019 compared to operating income of $2,866,000 in 2018. 2018 included a gain from sale of assets of our power and cooling solutions business of $1,140,000.

Net income of $126,000 or $0.01 per share in 2019 compared to net income of $2,437,000 or $0.16 per share in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million in 2018.

Normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $1,208,000 compared with pro forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA of $393,000 in 2018.

“We were very happy with our results for the fourth quarter and the year. We began our reseller program in Q4 which has impacted our results with higher revenue and lower gross margins. As we move through the balance of 2020 we will forecast as best we can, but we are just getting our arms around this new and dynamic revenue stream.” said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. “We are almost complete with Q1 and feel good about how the quarter has shaped up. As we look at Q2 we are trying to evaluate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business. We have been designated as a critical infrastructure provider for some of our customers. Therefore, we will remain open for business for now subject to the ongoing risks regarding availability of parts from other supply chains, or infections impacting our workforce. We believe that we can operate profitably through these challenging times.”

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

We define Normalized Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA before restructuring charges, acquisition expenses and certain other one-time items such as the gain on sale of business operations. We present Normalized Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding from Adjusted EBITDA certain items that do not directly correlate to our business and may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our performance during a particular period. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, we also use Normalized Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

Pro Forma Information

Pro forma information is used by management to evaluate performance when certain dispositions occur or if we cease a particular line of business. Historical information reflects results of disposed business units or ceased business units through the disposal or cessation date, while the pro forma information enhances comparability of financial accounting between periods by adjusting the information as if the dispositions or cessations occurred at the beginning of a preceding year. Our pro forma information is adjusting for the timing of dispositions, but does not include adjustments for costs related to integration activities, cost savings or synergies that have been or may be achieved by the dispositions. Pro forma information is not a non-GAAP financial measure under Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Our pro forma information is not necessarily indicative of future results or what our results would have been had the disposed business been operated by us during the pro forma periods.

TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,678 $ 6,178 Contract and other receivables, net 3,865 727 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 181 154 Inventories, net 1,353 108 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108 266 Total current assets 14,185 7,433 Property and equipment, net 705 390 Lease right-of-use asset - Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 307 398 Other assets 109 109 Total assets $ 17,567 $ 9,110 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Lease liabilities $ 645 $ - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,851 2,390 Deferred revenues 2,104 2,181 Total current liabilities 11,600 4,571 Convertible notes, less current portion, net 2,028 1,838 Lease liabilities, less current portion 956 - Deferred revenues – noncurrent portion 114 112 Other liabilities - 108 Total liabilities 14,698 6,629 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at December 31 2019 and 2018: 18,500 and 17,521 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 69,661 69,241 Treasury stock 959 and 777 shares at cost at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,700 ) (1,542 ) Accumulated deficit (65,094 ) (65,220 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,869 2,481 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,567 $ 9,110









TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 20,404 $ 5,748 $ 32,779 $ 22,335 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 18,398 3,712 26,188 13,852 Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 2,006 2,036 6,591 8,483 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,440 1,625 5,741 6,372 Depreciation and amortization 126 88 370 385 Gain on sale of business component - (1,140 ) - (1,140 ) Total operating costs 1,566 573 6,111 5,617 Operating income 440 1,463 480 2,866 Interest income (expense), net (75 ) (97 ) (313 ) (403 ) Income before income taxes 365 1,366 167 2,463 Income tax expense (benefit) 19 (21 ) 41 26 Net income $ 346 $ 1,387 $ 126 $ 2,437 Basic net income per Share: $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.16 Diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ 0.13

















TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Pro Forma Statements of Operations

For the Three-month periods ended December 31,

(In thousands, unaudited)

2018 as reported Adjustments 2018 pro forma 2019 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 5,748 $ (2,224 ) $ 3,524 $ 20,404 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,712 (1,419 ) 2,293 18,398 Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 2,036 (805 ) 1,231 2,006 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,625 (112 ) 1,513 1,440 Depreciation and amortization 88 (2 ) 86 126 Gain on sale of assets (1,140 ) 1,140 - - Total operating costs 573 1,026 1,599 1,577 Operating income (loss) 1,463 (1,831 ) (368 ) 440 Interest expense (97 ) (97 ) (75 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,366 (1,831 ) (465 ) 365 Income tax expense (benefit) (21 ) (21 ) 19 Net income (loss) $ 1,387 $ (1,831 ) $ (484 ) $ 346 Basic and diluted income per Share: income per common share $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,321 16,321 17,551

The 2018 pro-forma results reflect the consolidated 2018 financial statements of the Company as adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018 and for the construction management services that were discontinued in 2018.









TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Pro Forma Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31,

(In thousands, unaudited)

2018 as reported Adjustments 2018 pro forma 2019 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 22,335 $ (6,041 ) $ 16,294 $ 32,779 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 13,852 (3,846 ) 10,006 26,188 Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 8,483 (2,195 ) 6,288 6,591 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,372 (516 ) 5,856 5,741 Depreciation and amortization 385 (6 ) 379 370 Gain on sale of assets (1,140 ) 1,140 - - Total operating costs 5,617 618 6,235 6,111 Operating income (loss) 2,866 (2,813 ) 53 480 Interest expense, net (403 ) (403 ) (313 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,463 (2,813 ) (350 ) 167 Income tax expense 26 26 41 Net income (loss) $ 2,437 $ (2,813 ) $ (376 ) $ 126 Basic and diluted income per Share: income per common share $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,213 16,213 17,358

The 2018 pro-forma results reflect the consolidated 2018 financial statements of the Company as adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018 and for the construction management services that were discontinued in 2018.









TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 adjustments 2018 pro forma Net income (loss) $ 346 $ 1,387 $ (731 ) $ 656 Interest income (expense), net 75 97 - 97 Depreciation and amortization 126 88 (2 ) 86 Income tax expense 19 (21 ) - (21 ) EBITDA $ 566 $ 1,551 $ (733 ) $ 818 Stock based compensation 114 64 - 64 Adjusted EBITDA $ 680 $ 1,615 $ (733 ) $ 882 gain on sale of business - (1,140 ) (1,140 ) Normalized Adjusted EBITDA $ 680 $ 475 $ (733 ) $ (258 )

The 2018 pro forma EBITDA reflects the 2018 EBITDA of the Company adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018 and for the construction management services that were discontinued in 2018.





Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 adjustments 2018 pro forma Net income (loss) $ 126 $ 2,437 $ (1,953 ) $ 484 Interest income (expense), net 313 403 - $ 403 Depreciation and amortization 370 385 (6 ) $ 379 Income tax expense 41 26 - $ 26 EBITDA $ 850 $ 3,251 $ (1,959 ) $ 1,292 Stock based compensation 358 241 - $ 241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,208 $ 3,492 $ (1,959 ) $ 1,533 gain on sale of business - (1,140 ) - $ (1,140 ) Normalized Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,208 $ 2,352 $ (1,959 ) $ 393

The 2018 pro forma EBITDA reflects the 2018 EBITDA of the Company adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018 and for the construction management services that were discontinued in 2018.