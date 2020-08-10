Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  TSS, Inc.    TSSI

TSS, INC.

(TSSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17th, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

ROUND ROCK, TX., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, will report financial results for its second quarter of 2020 on Monday August 17, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 1-630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference ID number is 49879194. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.rdgir/tss-inc/news .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until September 16, 2020. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url:  
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=279B524C-6814-4772-A45B-26225890D5EC&LangLocaleID=1033

The passcode to access the digital playback is 49879194. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS’s services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller services.  www.tssiusa.com

# # #

Company Contact:
John Penver
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TSS, INC.
02:06pTSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17th, 2020
GL
06/12TSS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18TSS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/18TSS, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/08TSS, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MONDAY, MAY 18th, 2020
GL
04/20TSS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an ..
AQ
03/24TSS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/24Tss, inc. reports fourth quarter and 2019 results
GL
03/17TSS, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 RESULTS ON TUESDAY, MARCH ..
GL
2019TSS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32,8 M - -
Net income 2019 0,13 M - -
Net cash 2019 5,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 225x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 15,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart TSS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TSS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Angelini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Woodward Chairman
John K. Penver Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gerard J. Gallagher Director & Chief Technology Officer
Daniel J. Phelps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSS, INC.-43.68%16
CINTAS CORPORATION15.21%32 086
TELEPERFORMANCE19.78%18 025
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.62%13 174
LG CORP.21.95%12 628
EDENRED-5.49%12 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group