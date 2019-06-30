TSUGAMI : Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock（68KB）

Log in
TSUGAMI : Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

06/30/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

July 1, 2019

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative: Takao Nishijima, Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Toshio Honma, COO ADMINISTRATION

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Treasury Stock Acquisition under the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announced today the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2019. Details are as follows:

1.

Acquisition period:

From June 19, 2019 to June 30, 2019

2.

Number of shares acquired:

0 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost:

0 yen

4.

Method of acquisition:

Acquisition on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of matters related to the acquisition of treasury stock resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2019

(1)

Type of stock to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares that can be acquired:

1,000 thousand shares (maximum)

(1.93% of the number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock) )

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

850 million yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

From June 19, 2019 to November 11, 2019

2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on above meeting resolution (as of June 30, 2019)

(1)

Total number of shares:

0 shares

(2)

Total acquisition cost:

0 yen

Disclaimer

Tsugami Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 03:12:05 UTC
