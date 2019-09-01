TSUGAMI : Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock（68KB）

September 2, 2019

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative: Takao Nishijima, Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Toshio Honma, COO ADMINISTRATION

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Treasury Stock Acquisition under the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announced today the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2019. Details are as follows:

1. Acquisition period: From August 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019 2. Number of shares acquired: 0 shares 3. Total acquisition cost: 0 yen 4. Method of acquisition: Acquisition on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of matters related to the acquisition of treasury stock resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2019