TSUGAMI CORPORATION    6101   JP3531800005

TSUGAMI CORPORATION

(6101)
03/31/2019 | 10:52pm EDT
TSUGAMI : Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock（69KB）

03/31/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

April 1, 2019

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative: Takao Nishijima, Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Nobuaki Takahashi, Representative Director, CFO

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Treasury Stock Acquisition under the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announced today the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 22, 2019. Details are as follows:

1.

Acquisition period:

From March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019

2.

Number of shares acquired:

0 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost:

0 yen

4.

Method of acquisition:

Acquisition on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1.Details of matters related to the acquisition of treasury stock resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 22, 2019

(1)

Type of stock to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares that can be acquired:

1,000 thousand shares (maximum)

(1.93% of the number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock) )

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

700 million yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

From January 22, 2019 to June 18, 2019

2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on above meeting resolution (as of March 31, 2019)

(1)

Total number of shares:

0 shares

(2)

Total acquisition cost:

0 yen

Disclaimer

Tsugami Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:51:12 UTC
