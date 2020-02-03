Tsugami : Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock（69KB）

Log in
TSUGAMI CORPORATION    6101

TSUGAMI CORPORATION

(6101)
Tsugami : Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

02/03/2020 | 10:01pm EST

February 4, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative: Takao Nishijima, Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Toshio Honma, COO ADMINISTRATION

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Treasury Stock Acquisition under the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announced today the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019. Details are as follows:

1.

Acquisition period:

From January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020

2.

Number of shares acquired:

0 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost:

0 yen

4.

Method of acquisition:

Acquisition on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of matters related to the acquisition of treasury stock resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019

(1)

Type of stock to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares that can be acquired:

1,000 thousand shares (maximum)

(1.93% of the number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock) )

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

1,000 million yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

From November 12, 2019 to May 13, 2020

2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on above meeting resolution (as of January 31, 2020)

(1)

Total number of shares:

0 shares

(2)

Total acquisition cost:

0 yen

3.Treasury stock as of January 31, 2020

Number of shares outstanding:

55,000 thousand shares

Number of treasury stock shares:

3,114 thousand shares

Ratio of the number of treasury stock shares:

5.66 %

Disclaimer

Tsugami Corporation published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 03:00:06 UTC
