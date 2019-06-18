Log in
TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD

TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD

(1314)
  Report  
News 
News

Tsui Wah : Announcements and Notices – DATE OF BOARD MEETING

06/18/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

華 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1314)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') will be held on Friday, 28 June 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 for publication and considering the recommendation for the payment of a final dividend, if any.

For and on behalf of

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

Kwok Siu Man

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members: (a) Mr. LEE Yuen Hong (Chairman), Mr. LEE Tsz Kin Kenji (Group Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. LEE Sin Ying as executive directors; (b) Mr. CHENG Chung Fan, Mr. WONG Chi Kin and Mr. YANG Dong John as non-executive directors; and (c) Mr. GOH Choo Hwee, Mr. TANG Man Tsz and Mr. YIM Kwok Man as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 10:18:04 UTC
