Tsui Wah : Announcements and Notices – POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 AUGUST 2018

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited 翠 華 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1314)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24 AUGUST 2018

All the Proposed Resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the 2018 AGM.

The board of directors (the ''Directors'' and the ''Board'', respectively) of Tsui Wah Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that all the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') dated 19 July 2018 (the ''AGM Notice'' and the ''Proposed Resolutions'', respectively) were duly passed by the holders of the Company's ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each (the ''Shares'' and the ''Shareholders'', respectively) by way of poll at the AGM held on Friday, 24 August 2018 (the ''2018 AGM'').

As at the date of the 2018 AGM, there were 1,411,226,450 issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the 2018 AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the Proposed Resolutions at the 2018 AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'').

None of the Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Proposed Resolutions at the 2018 AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated in the Company's circular dated 19 July 2018 (the ''Circular'') their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the 2018 AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the 2018 AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the Proposed Resolutions put to vote at the 2018 AGM are set out as follows:

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries together with the reports of the directors and the independent auditors of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2018;

2. To declare a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per ordinary share of the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2018;

3. To declare a special dividend of HK1.5 cents per ordinary share of the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2018;

6. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the independent auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration;

5. To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2019;

7. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution.(Note 1)

8. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to repurchase the Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution.(Note 1)

For Against

To extend the general and unconditional mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares under resolution numbered 7 to include the number of the Shares repurchased pursuant to the general and unconditional mandate to repurchase Shares under resolution numbered 8.(Note 1)

Notes:

1. For the full text of the Proposed Resolutions, please refer to the AGM Notice as contained in the Circular.

2. The number of votes and the approximate percentage of the total votes as stated above are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the 2018 AGM in person, by authorized representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Proposed Resolutions, all of them were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

Lee Yuen Hong Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members: (a) Mr. LEE Yuen Hong (Chairman) and Mr. LEE Tsz Kin Kenji as executive Directors; (b) Mr. CHENG Chung Fan and Mr. WONG Chi Kin as non-executive Directors; and (c) Mr. GOH Choo Hwee, Mr. TANG Man Tsz and Mr. YIM Kwok Man as independent non-executive Directors.