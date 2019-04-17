Tsui Wah : Announcements and Notices – RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO LEASE AGREEMENT OF HUNG TO ROAD PREMISES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

翠 華 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1314)

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO

LEASE AGREEMENT OF HUNG TO ROAD PREMISES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 April 2018. According to the aforesaid announcement, Success Path (as landlord) and Ever Million Rich (as tenant) entered into the 2018 Lease Agreement, pursuant to which Success Path agreed to lease the Hung To Road Premises to Ever Million Rich for a term of one year commencing on 18 April 2018 and ending on 17 April 2019 (both days inclusive).

The Board announces that as the 2018 Lease Agreement has expired on 17 April 2019, Success Path (as landlord) and Ever Million Rich (as tenant) has entered into the Renewed Lease Agreement on 17 April 2019 (after the securities trading hours of the Stock Exchange) in respect of the Hung To Road Premises for a term of one year commencing on 18 April 2019 and ending on 17 April 2020 (both days inclusive).

As at the date of this announcement, the issued share capital of Success Path is owned as to 40% by Mr. Lee who is an executive Director and therefore a connected person of the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, Success Path is an associate of Mr. Lee and thus a connected person of the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.07(4) of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Renewed Lease Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Given that the terms of the leases under the March 2018 Lease Agreements and the 2018 Lease Agreement were entered into or completed within a 12-month period and the landlords under the 2018 Lease Agreement, the Renewed Lease Agreement and the March 2018 Lease Agreements are connected, the transactions under the 2018 Lease Agreement, the Renewed Lease Agreement and the March 2018 Lease Agreements are required to be aggregated pursuant to Rules 14A.81 to 14A.83 of the Listing Rules.