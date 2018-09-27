Tsui Wah : Announcements and Notices – SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of Tsui Wah Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 9 August 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the adoption of the Share Award Scheme (the ''Scheme'') by the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board has been informed by the Administration Committee that on 26 September 2018, the Trustee had purchased certain issued Shares from a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) to hold on trust for the Participant(s) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Scheme Rules and the Trust Deed.

Details of the Shares purchased and held by the Trustee on trust are as follows:

Date of purchase

Total number of issued Shares purchased

: 26 September 2018 : 32,624,000

Percentage of the total number of : Approximately 2.31%, which does not exceed issued Shares purchased to the 10% of the total number of the issued Shares, total number of Shares in issue as the Scheme Limit of the Scheme at the date of this announcement and the Adoption Date Purchase price of each Share : HK$0.85 - 1 -

Total consideration of the Shares purchased (excluding related purchase expenses)

: HK$27,730,400 Total number of the Shares in issue held by the Trustee immediately after the above purchase

: 32,624,000

As at the date of this announcement, none of the issued Shares purchased under the Scheme has been awarded to any Selected Participant(s) pursuant to the Scheme. The Administration Committee will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion or, if required, with the approval of the remuneration committee of the Board such number of the Awarded Shares to be awarded to the Selected Participant(s) under the Scheme with such vesting conditions as it may deem appropriate.

