Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd    1314   KYG911501057

TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD (1314)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tsui Wah : Announcements and Notices – SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:16am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1314)

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of Tsui Wah Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 9 August 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the adoption of the Share Award Scheme (the ''Scheme'') by the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board has been informed by the Administration Committee that on 26 September 2018, the Trustee had purchased certain issued Shares from a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) to hold on trust for the Participant(s) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Scheme Rules and the Trust Deed.

Details of the Shares purchased and held by the Trustee on trust are as follows:

Date of purchase

Total number of issued Shares purchased

: 26 September 2018 : 32,624,000

Percentage of the total number of

:

Approximately 2.31%, which does not exceed

issued Shares purchased to the

10% of the total number of the issued Shares,

total number of Shares in issue as

the Scheme Limit of the Scheme

at the date of this announcement

and the Adoption Date

Purchase price of each Share

:

HK$0.85

- 1 -

Total consideration of the Shares purchased (excluding related purchase expenses)

  • : HK$27,730,400

    Total number of the Shares in issue held by the Trustee immediately after the above purchase

  • : 32,624,000

As at the date of this announcement, none of the issued Shares purchased under the Scheme has been awarded to any Selected Participant(s) pursuant to the Scheme. The Administration Committee will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion or, if required, with the approval of the remuneration committee of the Board such number of the Awarded Shares to be awarded to the Selected Participant(s) under the Scheme with such vesting conditions as it may deem appropriate.

For and on behalf of

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

Kwok Siu Man Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members: (a) Mr. LEE Yuen Hong (Chairman) and Mr. LEE Tsz Kin Kenji as executive Directors; (b) Mr. CHENG Chung Fan and Mr. WONG Chi Kin as non-executive Directors; and (c) Mr. GOH Choo Hwee, Mr. TANG Man Tsz and Mr. YIM Kwok Man as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD
04:16aTSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AW..
PU
09/05TSUI WAH : launches light-meal brand "Senbadou"
AQ
08/24TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ..
PU
07/18PROXY FORMS FORM OF PROXY FOR USE IN : 00 p.m. or at the adjournment thereof
PU
01/05TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECT..
PU
2017TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TH..
PU
2017TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
2017TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES A..
PU
2017TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ..
PU
2017TSUI WAH : Announcements and Notices – RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 2 034 M
EBIT 2019 72,0 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Finance 2019 496 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 1 157 M
Chart TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,17  HKD
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwing Pang Chief Executive Officer
Yuen Hong Lee Chairman
Dong John Yang Chief Financial Officer
Choo Hwee Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSUI WAH HOLDINGS LTD-27.19%148
ARAMARK1.01%10 544
BID CORPORATION LTD-1.59%7 034
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC30.94%4 952
SSP GROUP PLC4.83%4 376
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD20.18%3 140
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.