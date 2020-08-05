Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tsumura & Co.    4540   JP3535800001

TSUMURA & CO.

(4540)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsumura : Supplementary Materials The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

TSE.4540

Supplementary Materials

The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2021

August 5, 2020

TSUMURA & CO.

Consolidated Statements of Income

・・・・・

1

Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.

・・・・・

1

Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products ・・・・・

1

Product sales

・・・・・

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・・・

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

・・・・・

3

Quarterly data

Consolidated Statements of Income

・・・・・

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・・・

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・

5

Product sales

・・・・・

5

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020 1Q

FY 3/2021 1Q

Year-on-year

Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)

Full-year forecast for FY 3/2021

Amount

% of sales

Amount

% of sales

Amount

%

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

(Amount)

(%)

(Amount)

(%)

Net sales

30,699

100.0%

31,768

100.0%

1,068

3.5%

64,200

100.0%

3,397

5.6%

132,000

100.0%

8,751

7.1%

Cost of sales

12,424

40.5%

13,363

42.1%

939

7.6%

26,800

41.7%

1,906

7.7%

56,200

42.6%

5,452

10.7%

Gross profit on sales

18,275

59.5%

18,404

57.9%

129

0.7%

37,400

58.3%

1,491

4.2%

75,800

57.4%

3,299

4.6%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,044

42.5%

12,671

39.9%

(372)

(2.9)%

28,300

44.1%

2,167

8.3%

58,800

44.5%

5,176

9.7%

Operating profit

5,230

17.0%

5,732

18.0%

502

9.6%

9,100

14.2%

(676)

(6.9)%

17,000

12.9%

1,876

9.9%

Ordinary profit

5,401

17.6%

5,750

18.1%

348

6.5%

9,400

14.6%

(456)

(4.6)%

17,900

13.6%

1,749

8.9%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,903

12.7%

4,045

12.7%

141

3.6%

6,800

10.6%

(237)

(3.4)%

13,000

9.8%

765

5.6%

Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020 1Q

FY 3/2021 1Q

Year-on-year

Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)

Full-year forecast for FY 3/2021

Amount

% of sales

Amount

% of sales

Amount

%

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

(Amount)

(%)

(Amount)

(%)

Capital investments

1,438

4.7%

1,514

4.8%

76

5.3%

6,400

10.0%

2,438

61.6%

14,000

10.6%

7,695

122.1%

R&D expenses

1,665

5.4%

1,637

5.2%

(28)

(1.7)%

3,700

5.8%

559

17.8%

7,500

5.7%

1,229

19.6%

Advertising cost

81

0.3%

55

0.2%

(26)

(31.8)%

100

0.2%

(105)

(51.5)%

800

0.6%

35

4.6%

Depreciation

1,643

5.4%

1,788

5.6%

145

8.9%

3,800

5.9%

557

17.2%

7,900

6.0%

1,493

23.3%

Personnel expenses

7,729

25.2%

7,850

24.7%

121

1.6%

16,300

25.4%

757

4.9%

32,800

24.8%

1,599

5.1%

Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products

FY 3/2015

FY 3/2016

FY 3/2017

FY 3/2018

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

Amount

2.4%

2.3%

1.9%

2.4%

2.7%

1.8%

(0.2)%

Number of items with higher yen sales

81

68

95

63

83

66

53

1

Product sales

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Year-on-

Year-on-

Rank

No.

Product Name

year

year

1Q

1Q

(Amount)

(%)

1

100

Daikenchuto

2,662

2,664

2

0.1%

2

54

Yokukansan

1,995

1,987

(8)

(0.4)%

3

G

41

Hochuekkito

1,761

1,972

211

12.0%

4

43

Rikkunshito

1,872

1,860

(12)

(0.7)%

5

G

68

Shakuyakukanzoto

1,340

1,263

(76)

(5.7)%

6

G

24

Kamishoyosan

1,165

1,164

(0)

(0.1)%

7

G

17

Goreisan

1,118

1,152

34

3.1%

8

107

Goshajinkigan

936

916

(19)

(2.1)%

9

G

29

Bakumondoto

1,188

906

(281)

(23.7)%

10

1

Kakkonto

754

879

124

16.5%

24

14

Hangeshashinto

364

350

(14)

(3.9)%

Total of "Drug Fostering" Program formulations

7,831

7,779

(52)

(0.7)%

Total of Growing formulations

6,574

6,461

(113)

(1.7)%

Total of 129 prescription Kampo products

29,480

29,408

(71)

(0.2)%

☆ ："Drug Fostering" Program formulations

  1. Growing formulations

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31

As of June 30

Increase /

2020

2020

decrease

Total assets

311,042

312,668

1,625

Current assets

194,288

201,075

6,786

Liquid assets

109,118

113,942

4,824

Inventories

73,310

75,163

1,852

Non-current assets

116,753

111,592

(5,160)

Property, plant and equipment

77,207

80,433

3,225

Total liabilities

97,993

100,268

2,275

Current liabilities

48,476

50,953

2,477

Non-current liabilities

49,516

49,314

(202)

Total net assets

213,048

212,399

(649)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Year-on-year

1Q

1Q

Cash flows from operating activities

4,895

5,446

551

Cash flows from investing activities

6,918

1,214

(5,703)

Cash flows from financing activities

(2,356)

(1,810)

545

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter

66,142

65,375

(767)

3

Quarterly data

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

Net sales

30,699

60,802

95,185

123,248

31,768

Cost of sales

12,424

24,893

39,151

50,747

13,363

Gross profit on sales

18,275

35,908

56,034

72,500

18,404

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,044

26,132

39,882

53,623

12,671

Operating profit

5,230

9,776

16,151

18,876

5,732

Ordinary profit

5,401

9,856

16,675

19,649

5,750

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,903

7,037

11,690

13,765

4,045

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

The end of

The end of

The end of

The end of

The end of

The end of

The end of

The end of

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total assets

288,459

287,010

286,183

311,042

312,668

Current assets

191,644

187,678

185,325

194,288

201,075

Liquid assets

116,079

111,345

108,974

109,118

113,942

Inventories

55,111

56,726

56,490

73,310

75,163

Non-current assets

96,814

99,331

100,857

116,753

111,592

Property, plant and equipment

73,811

74,377

73,125

77,207

80,433

Total liabilities

81,972

80,170

77,723

97,993

100,268

Current liabilities

35,702

33,222

30,588

48,476

50,953

Non-current liabilities

46,269

46,948

47,135

49,516

49,314

Total net assets

206,486

206,839

208,460

213,048

212,399

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

Cash flows from operating activities

4,895

8,696

10,634

18,191

5,446

Cash flows from investing activities

6,918

4,739

(5,598)

(23,488)

1,214

Cash flows from financing activities

(2,356)

(2,529)

(4,985)

7,111

(1,810)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter

66,142

66,800

55,525

57,692

65,375

Product sales

(Million yen)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

No. / Product Name

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

cumulative

100 / Daikenchuto

2,662

5,262

8,023

10,357

2,664

54

/ Yokukansan

1,995

3,953

6,028

7,774

1,987

43

/ Rikkunshito

1,872

3,719

5,726

7,370

1,860

107 / Goshajinkigan

936

1,831

2,813

3,603

916

14

/ Hangeshashinto

364

717

1,094

1,390

350

Total of "Drug Fostering" Program formulations

7,831

15,484

23,685

30,496

7,779

41

/ Hochuekkito

1,761

3,670

5,589

7,113

1,972

68

/ Shakuyakukanzoto

1,340

2,724

4,112

5,202

1,263

29

/ Bakumondoto

1,188

2,210

3,682

4,839

906

24

/ Kamishoyosan

1,165

2,348

3,621

4,598

1,164

17

/ Goreisan

1,118

2,318

3,522

4,491

1,152

Total of Growing formulations

6,574

13,273

20,528

26,245

6,461

Total of "Drug Fostering" Program

14,406

28,757

44,214

56,741

14,240

formulations and Growing formulations

Total of 129 prescription Kampo products

29,480

58,141

90,722

117,347

29,408

5

Disclaimer

Tsumura & Co. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TSUMURA & CO.
02:07aTSUMURA : Supplementary Materials The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31,..
PU
03/30TSUMURA & CO. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016TSUMURA & CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016TSUMURA & CO : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 131 B 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net income 2021 12 900 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2021 9 890 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 209 B 1 971 M 1 976 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 840
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TSUMURA & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tsumura & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSUMURA & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3 233,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 728,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terukazu Kato Executive President & Representative Director
Yasunori Fuji Director & Senior Manager-Compliance
Kimikazu Okochi Director
Shigeru Sugimoto Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Matsui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSUMURA & CO.-15.02%1 971
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.93%387 947
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.31%300 745
PFIZER, INC.-2.02%213 028
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.20%208 339
NOVARTIS AG-15.79%185 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group