Tsumura : Supplementary Materials The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2021
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
TSE.4540
Supplementary Materials
The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2021
August 5, 2020
TSUMURA & CO.
Consolidated Statements of Income
・・・・・
1
Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.
・・・・・
1
Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products ・・・・・
1
Product sales
・・・・・
2
Consolidated Balance Sheets
・・・・・
3
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
・・・・・
3
Quarterly data
Consolidated Statements of Income
・・・・・
4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
・・・・・
4
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・
5
Product sales
・・・・・
5
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Million yen)
FY 3/2020 1Q
FY 3/2021 1Q
Year-on-year
Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)
Full-year forecast for FY 3/2021
Amount
% of sales
Amount
% of sales
Amount
%
Amount
% of sales
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
Amount
% of sales
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
Net sales
|
30,699
100.0%
31,768
|
|
1,068
3.5%
64,200
|
|
|
5.6%
132,000
100.0%
|
|
7.1%
Cost of sales
|
12,424
40.5%
13,363
|
|
939
7.6%
26,800
|
|
1,906
7.7%
56,200
|
|
5,452
10.7%
Gross profit on sales
|
18,275
59.5%
18,404
|
|
129
0.7%
37,400
|
|
1,491
4.2%
75,800
|
|
3,299
4.6%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
13,044
42.5%
12,671
|
|
(372)
(2.9)%
28,300
|
|
2,167
8.3%
58,800
|
|
5,176
9.7%
Operating profit
|
5,230
17.0%
5,732
|
|
502
9.6%
9,100
|
|
(676)
(6.9)%
17,000
|
|
△ 1,876
△9.9%
Ordinary profit
|
5,401
17.6%
5,750
|
|
348
6.5%
9,400
|
|
(456)
(4.6)%
17,900
|
|
△ 1,749
△8.9%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
3,903
12.7%
4,045
|
|
141
3.6%
6,800
|
|
(237)
(3.4)%
13,000
|
|
△ 765
△5.6%
Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.
(Million yen)
FY 3/2020 1Q
FY 3/2021 1Q
Year-on-year
Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)
Full-year forecast for FY 3/2021
Amount
% of sales
Amount
% of sales
Amount
%
Amount
% of sales
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
Amount
% of sales
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
Capital investments
1,438
|
|
|
4.8%
76
|
|
|
10.0%
2,438
|
|
|
10.6%
7,695
|
|
R&D expenses
1,665
|
|
|
5.2%
(28)
|
|
|
5.8%
559
|
|
|
5.7%
1,229
|
|
Advertising cost
81
|
|
|
0.2%
(26)
|
|
|
0.2%
(105)
|
|
|
0.6%
35
|
|
Depreciation
1,643
|
|
|
5.6%
145
|
|
|
5.9%
557
|
|
|
6.0%
1,493
|
|
Personnel expenses
7,729
|
|
|
24.7%
121
|
|
|
25.4%
757
|
|
|
24.8%
1,599
|
|
Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products
|
FY 3/2015
FY 3/2016
FY 3/2017
FY 3/2018
FY 3/2019
FY 3/2020
FY 3/2021
1Q
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
68
95
63
83
66
53
Product sales
(Million yen)
FY 3/2020
FY 3/2021
Year-on-
Year-on-
Rank
No.
Product Name
year
year
1Q
1Q
|
(Amount)
(%)
1
☆
100
Daikenchuto
|
|
2,664
2
|
|
2
☆
54
Yokukansan
|
|
1,987
(8)
|
|
3
G
41
Hochuekkito
|
|
1,972
211
|
|
4
☆
43
Rikkunshito
|
|
1,860
(12)
|
|
5
G
68
Shakuyakukanzoto
|
|
1,263
(76)
|
|
6
G
24
Kamishoyosan
|
|
1,164
(0)
|
|
7
G
17
Goreisan
|
|
1,152
34
|
|
8
☆
107
Goshajinkigan
|
|
916
(19)
|
|
9
G
29
Bakumondoto
|
|
906
(281)
|
|
10
1
Kakkonto
|
|
879
124
|
|
24
☆
14
Hangeshashinto
|
|
350
(14)
|
|
|
|
Total of "Drug Fostering" Program formulations
7,831
|
|
(52)
(0.7)%
|
|
Total of Growing formulations
6,574
|
|
(113)
(1.7)%
|
|
Total of 129 prescription Kampo products
29,480
|
|
(71)
(0.2)%
☆ ："Drug Fostering" Program formulations
：Growing formulations
(Million yen)
As of March 31
As of June 30
|
|
2020
2020
|
|
Total assets
311,042
|
|
1,625
Current assets
194,288
|
|
6,786
Liquid assets
109,118
|
|
4,824
Inventories
73,310
|
|
1,852
Non-current assets
116,753
|
|
(5,160)
Property, plant and equipment
77,207
|
|
3,225
Total liabilities
97,993
|
|
2,275
Current liabilities
48,476
|
|
2,477
Non-current liabilities
49,516
|
|
(202)
Total net assets
213,048
|
|
(649)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Million yen)
FY 3/2020
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
1Q
|
Cash flows from operating activities
4,895
|
|
551
Cash flows from investing activities
6,918
|
|
(5,703)
Cash flows from financing activities
(2,356)
|
|
545
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter
66,142
|
|
(767)
Quarterly data
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Million yen)
FY 3/2020
|
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
cumulative
cumulative
cumulative
cumulative
cumulative
cumulative
Net sales
30,699
|
|
95,185
123,248
|
|
|
Cost of sales
12,424
|
|
39,151
50,747
|
|
Gross profit on sales
|
|
35,908
56,034
|
|
18,404
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
26,132
39,882
|
|
12,671
|
Operating profit
|
|
9,776
16,151
|
|
5,732
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
9,856
16,675
|
|
5,750
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
7,037
11,690
|
|
4,045
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
The end of
The end of
The end of
The end of
The end of
The end of
The end of
The end of
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total assets
288,459
|
|
286,183
311,042
|
|
Current assets
|
|
187,678
185,325
|
|
201,075
|
Liquid assets
|
|
111,345
108,974
|
|
113,942
|
Inventories
|
|
56,726
56,490
|
|
75,163
|
Non-current assets
|
|
99,331
100,857
|
|
111,592
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
74,377
73,125
|
|
80,433
|
Total liabilities
|
|
80,170
77,723
|
|
100,268
|
Current liabilities
|
|
33,222
30,588
|
|
50,953
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
46,948
47,135
|
|
49,314
|
Total net assets
|
|
206,839
208,460
|
|
212,399
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
4,895
|
8,696
|
10,634
|
18,191
|
5,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
6,918
|
4,739
|
(5,598)
|
(23,488)
|
1,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
(2,356)
|
(2,529)
|
(4,985)
|
7,111
|
(1,810)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter
|
|
66,142
|
66,800
|
55,525
|
57,692
|
65,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
No. / Product Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 / Daikenchuto
|
|
2,662
|
5,262
|
8,023
|
10,357
|
2,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
/ Yokukansan
|
|
1,995
|
3,953
|
6,028
|
7,774
|
1,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
/ Rikkunshito
|
|
1,872
|
3,719
|
5,726
|
7,370
|
1,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107 / Goshajinkigan
|
|
936
|
1,831
|
2,813
|
3,603
|
916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
/ Hangeshashinto
|
|
364
|
717
|
1,094
|
1,390
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of "Drug Fostering" Program formulations
|
|
7,831
|
15,484
|
23,685
|
30,496
|
7,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
/ Hochuekkito
|
|
1,761
|
3,670
|
5,589
|
7,113
|
1,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
/ Shakuyakukanzoto
|
|
1,340
|
2,724
|
4,112
|
5,202
|
1,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
/ Bakumondoto
|
|
1,188
|
2,210
|
3,682
|
4,839
|
906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
/ Kamishoyosan
|
|
1,165
|
2,348
|
3,621
|
4,598
|
1,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
/ Goreisan
|
|
1,118
|
2,318
|
3,522
|
4,491
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of Growing formulations
|
|
6,574
|
13,273
|
20,528
|
26,245
|
6,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of "Drug Fostering" Program
|
|
14,406
|
28,757
|
44,214
|
56,741
|
14,240
|
|
|
|
formulations and Growing formulations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of 129 prescription Kampo products
|
|
29,480
|
58,141
|
90,722
|
117,347
|
29,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Tsumura & Co. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:07 UTC
|
|Latest news on TSUMURA & CO.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
131 B
1 240 M
1 240 M
|Net income 2021
|
12 900 M
122 M
122 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
9 890 M
93,6 M
93,6 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|16,2x
|Yield 2021
|2,35%
|
|Capitalization
|
209 B
1 971 M
1 976 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,67x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 840
|Free-Float
|80,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TSUMURA & CO.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
3 233,33 JPY
|Last Close Price
|
2 728,00 JPY
|Spread / Highest target
|
24,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
18,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
13,6%