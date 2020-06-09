CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.88 percent to 15,833.74

* Leading the index were Bombardier Inc , up 8.6%, Centerra Gold Inc, up 5.8%, and Martinrea International Inc, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd, down 16.8%, Air Canada, down 10.2%, and Baytex Energy Corp, lower by 9.6%.

* On the TSX 58 issues rose and 169 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 360.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Hexo Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.34 points, or 3.5%, while the financials sector slipped 2.92 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.52%, or $0.2, to $38.39 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.12%, or $0.06, to $40.74

* The TSX is off 7.2% for the year.