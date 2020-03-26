Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/26 03:16:31 pm
13195.91 PTS   +0.43%
03:13pCanada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
10:23aTSX rises as Ottawa doubles stimulus package
RE
03/25TSX rises 4.52% to 13,139.23
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

Canada's main stock market rallied for a third straight day and the loonie rose to a nine-day high on Thursday as Ottawa tripled the size of a mortgage securities buying program, with investors becoming more impressed with the amount of economic aid.

Canada said it was ready to buy C$150 billion of mortgage securities, up from C$50 billion announced earlier this month, to expand funding for lenders dealing with tighter credit markets due to the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Canada almost doubled the value of an aid package to C$52 billion to help people and businesses deal with losses from the outbreak, while the Bank of Canada has cut its key interest rate by a total of 100 basis points this month to 0.75%.

Some economists expect the central bank to cut rates to zero and begin purchasing in large scale assets such as government bonds.

"Fear over how long coronavirus containment measures could last are starting to be offset by encouragement that fiscal and monetary support measures are underway to support Canadians and Canadian companies," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.4% to 13,327.84. The index has rebounded nearly 20% from Monday's 8-year low.

The heavily-weighted financials group rallied 1.9%, while industrials were up 2.6%.

Wall Street also rallied as record weekly unemployment benefit claims added to the case for more stimulus to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while the U.S. dollar fell for a fourth straight day against a basket of major currencies.

The Canadian dollar was trading 1% higher at 1.4047 to the greenback, or 71.19 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Wednesday notched its biggest gain in four years, touched its strongest intraday level since March 17 at 1.4010.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell more than 7% as restrictions on travel worldwide slashed fuel demand and the United States scrapped plans to buy domestic oil for its emergency reserve.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 7.6 basis points at 0.826%.

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
03:13pCanada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
10:23aTSX rises as Ottawa doubles stimulus package
RE
03/25TSX rises 4.52% to 13,139.23
RE
03/24TSX rises 11.96% to 12,571.08
RE
03/24Canada's TSX notches record gain as stimulus hopes climb
RE
03/23Canada's TSX slumps to eight-year low, loonie falls as virus spreads
RE
03/20TSX falls 2.62% to 11,851.81
RE
03/20TSX extends weekly decline, loonie rally ebbs as economic outlook dims
RE
03/19TSX rises 3.83% to 12,170.52
RE
03/19Canada's TSX recoups some recent losses, loonie steadies as oil rebounds
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.66 Delayed Quote.50.00%
NFI GROUP INC. 15.55 Delayed Quote.29.37%
HEXO CORP. 1.35 Delayed Quote.23.85%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.26 Delayed Quote.18.87%
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION 26.75 Delayed Quote.14.81%
SHAWCOR LTD. 1.61 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 1.35 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.325 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 0.49 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
METHANEX CORPORATION 17.92 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group