Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/28 04:16:16 pm
16263.05 PTS   -2.72%
04:05pTSX falls 2.72% to 16,263.05
RE
04:01pCANADA'S BIGGEST BOURSE ADDS CAPACITY AFTER RECORD ORDERS SPARKED OUTAGE : Ceo
RE
03:35aInvestors ditch market risk as stocks fall into correction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's biggest bourse adds capacity after record orders sparked outage: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

TMX Group, the operator of Canada's biggest stock exchange, has added more capacity to handle orders after record volumes the previous day caused a technical glitch and halted trading, its interim chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Canadian shares slumped on Friday when trading resumed after the TMX's messaging system collapsed under the weight of order flows, leaving investors stranded during a market bloodbath.

TMX witnessed a 225% jump in trading orders on Thursday from the previous few months' average, John McKenzie, TMX's interim CEO, said in an interview, forcing TMX to halt trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Alpha and TSX-Venture exchanges.

Trading orders peaked at just under 190 million by 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, McKenzie added. TMX has replaced the faulty appliance and added more memory capability, he said.

"It's the first part of what we're going to do for a long-term solution," McKenzie said. "We're still diagnosing root cause and... identifying if there are other architectural changes we should be making over the long term to make it even more resilient."

The TMX is seeing even higher order volumes on Friday, but its systems are holding up, McKenzie said, adding it has been responding to questions and providing updates to the regulator.

Regulator Canadian Securities Administrators "continues to engage with TMX staff, according to the regulatory requirements" a spokeswoman said by email.

The Canadian stock benchmark pared early losses of as much as 4.8% to trade down 3.1%, on track for its lowest close since August. Stocks globally are set for their largest weekly fall since the global financial crisis.

Further complicating the picture was the timing of the outage, just ahead of the end of the month and the week, when traders close out positions, and before index provider MSCI Inc's quarterly rebalancing takes effect on March 1.

"There's a lot of cross-turns here ... It's imperative that (the exchange) functions perfectly today," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Shares of Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group lost 2.6%.

While institutional trades could be routed to other exchanges, many retail networks would have been shut out, Diana Avigdor, head of trading at Barometer Capital said. Concerns about possibly duplicating open orders would have also kept some investors from moving to other exchanges, she said.

In April 2018, a failure of data storage
equipment caused an outage, with back-up measures also failing to engage. (https://reut.rs/2Tmg1SK)

By Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHA SYSTEMS INC. -2.13% 2625 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -3.53% 16127.21 Delayed Quote.2.93%
S&P/TSX VENTURE COMPOSITE INDEX -4.79% 495.87 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
TMX GROUP LIMITED -1.21% 111.29 Delayed Quote.0.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:05pTSX falls 2.72% to 16,263.05
RE
04:01pCANADA'S BIGGEST BOURSE ADDS CAPACIT : Ceo
RE
03:35aInvestors ditch market risk as stocks fall into correction
RE
12:15aTechnical glitch halts trading at Canada's TMX amid market selloff
RE
02/27TSX falls 1.9% to 16,717.44
RE
02/26CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.79% to 17,041.92
RE
02/26Toronto stock market to recoup recent losses; coronavirus a threat
RE
02/25TSX falls 2.19% to 17,177.37
RE
02/25GFL Environmental seeks to raise $1.5 bln in re-launched IPO
RE
02/25Toronto stocks open flat as coronavirus fears persist
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
02:31pARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : IIROC Trade Resumption - AX.UN
AQ
02:26pONEX : reports US$187M profit, says virus impact so far minor for businesses
AQ
02:23pARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : IIROC Trading Halt - AX.UN
AQ
01:13pNUTRIEN : Files 2019 Annual Disclosures
BU
12:10pSCOTIABANK HALTS ALL NON-ESSENTIAL T : Bloomberg News
RE
12:01pTMX : exchanges operating normally Friday after glitch forced halt a day earlier
AQ
11:57aHUDSON'S BAY COMPANY : Announces Court Approval of Privatization Transaction
BU
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC. 31.18 Delayed Quote.10.88%
ENERFLEX LTD. 7.42 Delayed Quote.5.25%
OVINTIV INC. 15.29 Delayed Quote.4.30%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 3.61 Delayed Quote.4.03%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 1.22 Delayed Quote.3.39%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 10.09 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
MAG SILVER CORP. 11.38 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.96 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 7.87 Delayed Quote.-15.38%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 1.96 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group