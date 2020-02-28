Canada stocks dive as TMX opens after tech glitch shut trading

Investors are bracing for a choppy session on Canada's biggest exchange after the second trading halt due to technical problems in less than two years.

"The open's going to be messy," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Events including a rebalancing of MSCI indexes to the month-end to the fact that the reopening is coming just before the weekend means "there's a lot of cross-turns here that are setting up for a bit of an ugly morning," he added. "It's imperative that (the exchange) functions perfectly today."

The benchmark Canada stock index was down 2.8% in early trade, with shares in Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group down 4.6%.

Late on Thursday, TMX Group Ltd said the interruption was caused by a "system capacity issue" in the messaging technology component of the TSX's trading engine. It said it had taken measures to mitigate the risk of recurrence and that all systems were ready for the start of business on Friday.

The company's statement followed a trading halt on the TSX as well as the TSX Alpha and TSX-Venture exchanges, after an unspecified technical issue caused problems with entering, modifying or canceling open orders on the former two.

Canada's main stock index futures were down on Friday, tracking losses in global markets as a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries raised fears of a global pandemic. [.TO]

In April 2018, a failure of data storage

equipment caused an outage with back-up measures also failing to engage. (https://reut.rs/2Tmg1SK)

Last month, TMX said its chief financial officer, John McKenzie, would become interim chief executive, while the company sought a permanent replacement to Lou Eccleston, who had been at the helm since November 2014.

