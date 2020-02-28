Log in
Canada stocks dive as TMX opens after tech glitch shut trading

02/28/2020 | 10:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

Canada's main share index opened more than 3% lower on Friday as trading resumed after a technical glitch the previous day shut the exchange nearly two hours ahead of its scheduled close in the midst of a sell-off.

Investors are bracing for a choppy session on Canada's biggest exchange after the second trading halt due to technical problems in less than two years.

"The open's going to be messy," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Events including a rebalancing of MSCI indexes to the month-end to the fact that the reopening is coming just before the weekend means "there's a lot of cross-turns here that are setting up for a bit of an ugly morning," he added. "It's imperative that (the exchange) functions perfectly today."

The benchmark Canada stock index was down 2.8% in early trade, with shares in Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group down 4.6%.

Late on Thursday, TMX Group Ltd said the interruption was caused by a "system capacity issue" in the messaging technology component of the TSX's trading engine. It said it had taken measures to mitigate the risk of recurrence and that all systems were ready for the start of business on Friday.

The company's statement followed a trading halt on the TSX as well as the TSX Alpha and TSX-Venture exchanges, after an unspecified technical issue caused problems with entering, modifying or canceling open orders on the former two.

Canada's main stock index futures were down on Friday, tracking losses in global markets as a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries raised fears of a global pandemic. [.TO]

In April 2018, a failure of data storage
equipment caused an outage with back-up measures also failing to engage. (https://reut.rs/2Tmg1SK)

Last month, TMX said its chief financial officer, John McKenzie, would become interim chief executive, while the company sought a permanent replacement to Lou Eccleston, who had been at the helm since November 2014.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)

