Canadian stocks drop as coronavirus concerns, oil weakness weigh

03/18/2020 | 10:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continued to prompt selling in equities, while weakness in oil prices added to the pressure.

- At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 410.13 points, or 3.23%, at 12,275.08.- Equities around the globe were sold off in spades as investors digested a swathe of recent stimulus measures to combat an economic slowdown.

- The heavyweight energy sector dropped 6% as oil prices tumbled in the face of lower demand caused by social lockdowns.

- On the TSX, 36 issues were higher, while 192 issues declined for a 5.33-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 58.37 million shares traded.

- Exchange Income fell 19.3%, the most on the TSX, after it withdrew its guidance for 2020. The second biggest decliner was Aritzia Inc, down 16%.

- The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tourmaline Oil, which jumped 8.1%, and MAG Silver Corp, which rose 6.7%.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B and Torc Oil & Gas.

- The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 91 new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were 6 new 52-week highs and 308 new lows, with total volume of 99.54 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli)

