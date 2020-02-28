Log in
Canadian stocks in correction mode as virus sell-down continues

02/28/2020 | 10:18am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index plunged into correction territory on Friday as an increase in global coronavirus cases unsettled investors worried about its economic impact.

Investors typically consider a technical correction in a security or index to be a drop of 10% or more from its recent peak.

At 9:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 732.69 points, or 4.38%, at 15,984.75. The index was about 11% down from a record high touched on Feb. 20.

The index was set to lose more than 10% for the week, its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

World stocks shed almost $6 trillion this week as fears of a coronavirus pandemic surged after five countries reported their first cases. [MKTS/GLOB]

Canada's energy sector dropped 2.9% as oil prices plummeted amid fears of slowing economic growth. [O/R]

The financials sector slipped 2.8%. The industrials sector fell 2.3%.

On the TSX, seven issues were higher, while 223 issues declined for a 31.86-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 41.32 million shares traded.

First Majestic Silver Corp fell 14.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Seabridge Gold, down 12.4%.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Snc Lavalin, which jumped 4.1% after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, and Cascades Inc, which rose 2.7%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy and Bombardier B.

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 29 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and 195 new lows, with total volume of 78.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. -5.80% 1.05 Delayed Quote.-41.97%
CASCADES INC. 2.38% 10.84 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. -14.60% 9.5 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.11% 50.03 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.90% 15980.06 Delayed Quote.2.93%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC. -7.46% 13.94 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
SILVER -3.63% 16.7284 Delayed Quote.0.51%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.14% 36.23 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
WTI -3.27% 45.12 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
