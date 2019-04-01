Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/01 10:28:01 am
16193.67 PTS   +0.57%
10:21aChina data helps TSX kick off second quarter on upbeat note
RE
03/29TSX set for best quarter in nearly 10 years; BlackBerry jumps
RE
03/28Toronto Stocks Edge Higher
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

China data helps TSX kick off second quarter on upbeat note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced in a broad-based rally on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China's factory activity spurred demand for equities globally.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.53 points, or 0.48 percent, at 16,179.62, extending gains from its strongest quarter in nearly ten years.

* Meanwhile, domestic data showed Canada's manufacturing sector expanded in March at the slowest pace in two and a half years as a slowdown in global factory activity led to less new work from abroad.

* The energy sector's 1.3 percent was the steepest among 11 major TSX sectors trading higher, as oil prices touched 2019 highs.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent a barrel, while Brent crude was 1.3 percent higher.

* The financials sector gained 0.4 percent. The industrials sector rose 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent as gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,295.9 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 186 issues were higher, while 48 issues declined for a 3.88-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 10.89 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lundin Mining Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc, rising 4.4 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

* BlackBerry Ltd fell 1.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after a 13 percent surge in the previous session following the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

* The second-biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver Corp, down 1.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Stornoway Diamond Corp and Mandalay Resources Corp.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 34 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 22.09 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 26134.72 Delayed Quote.11.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.80% 7434.275242 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 7787.759839 Delayed Quote.16.49%
S&P 500 0.85% 2855.84 Delayed Quote.13.07%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.47% 16171.54 Delayed Quote.12.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:21aChina data helps TSX kick off second quarter on upbeat note
RE
03/29TSX set for best quarter in nearly 10 years; BlackBerry jumps
RE
03/28Toronto Stocks Edge Higher
DJ
03/28TSX rises as bank gains outweigh losses in mining shares
RE
03/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/27TSX muted as global growth worries persist
RE
03/26Canadian Stocks Rise on Energy Rebound
DJ
03/26TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy shares
RE
03/25TSX extends slide on global growth fears
RE
03/22Toronto Stock Exchange falls 0.96 percent to 16,089.33
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:05aMAG SILVER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:15aRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. : quaterly earnings release
09:02aTECK RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Quebrada Blanca Transaction
AQ
09:02aATLANTIC BROADBAND : to Expand Gigabit Internet Deployment to More Than 90 Perce..
BU
09:01aFINNING INTERNATIONAL : Releases 2018 Sustainability Report
AQ
09:01aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Delivery Services Top Value Meals for Restaurant Franchi..
PR
08:47aTMX : Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange Head to South America
PU
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 6.52 Delayed Quote.5.16%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 3.33 Delayed Quote.5.05%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 3.36 Delayed Quote.5.00%
SHAWCOR LTD 20.81 Delayed Quote.4.00%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 12.57 Delayed Quote.3.88%
SSR MINING INC 16.6 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP 19.69 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 56.62 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 8.56 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
BLACKBERRY LTD 13.03 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About