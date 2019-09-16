Energy rally helps TSX hover at record levels

- At 19:11 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 49.12 points, or 0.29%, at 16,731.54, staying near Friday's record high.

- The energy sector <.SPTTEN> jumped 6.8%, set to log its biggest one-day percentage gains since November 2016 as an attack on Saudi Arabia that shut 5% of global crude output triggered the biggest surge in oil prices in 28 years. [O/R]

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were oil producers and explorers Encana Corp, Crescent Point, and Baytex Energy Co.

- The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners added 1% after gold prices jumped as investors sought safety in the precious metal. [GOL/]

- On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 117 issues declined, with 35.43 million shares traded.

- The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust, which jumped 17% after it said funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc would buy the Canadian firm in a C$6.2 billion ($4.69 billion) deal.

- SNC Lavalin fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by Western Forest, down 3.8%.

- The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

- Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 51.44 million shares.

