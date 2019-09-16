Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/16 10:06:46 am
16757.45 PTS   +0.45%
10:05aEnergy rally helps TSX hover at record levels
RE
09/13TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42
RE
09/12TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28
RE
Energy rally helps TSX hover at record levels

09/16/2019 | 10:05am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index held at all-time highs on Monday as energy stocks were on track to post their best day in nearly three years after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent oil prices soaring.

- At 19:11 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 49.12 points, or 0.29%, at 16,731.54, staying near Friday's record high.

- The energy sector <.SPTTEN> jumped 6.8%, set to log its biggest one-day percentage gains since November 2016 as an attack on Saudi Arabia that shut 5% of global crude output triggered the biggest surge in oil prices in 28 years. [O/R]

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were oil producers and explorers Encana Corp, Crescent Point, and Baytex Energy Co.

- The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners added 1% after gold prices jumped as investors sought safety in the precious metal. [GOL/]

- On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 117 issues declined, with 35.43 million shares traded.

- The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust, which jumped 17% after it said funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc would buy the Canadian firm in a C$6.2 billion ($4.69 billion) deal.

- SNC Lavalin fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by Western Forest, down 3.8%.

- The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

- Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 51.44 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 1.58% 2.12 Delayed Quote.-19.92%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 8.44% 6.16 Delayed Quote.37.44%
DREAM GLOBAL REIT -0.77% 16.58 Delayed Quote.19.08%
ENCANA CORP 2.10% 6.91 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.32% 16737.53 Delayed Quote.15.98%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC -4.67% 19.91 Delayed Quote.-54.27%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC -3.01% 1.28 Delayed Quote.-29.63%
